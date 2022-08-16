Read full article on original website
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Editorial: Gila River finally flowing
Photo By Mike Bibb: The Gila River flows at the Gila River Diversion Dam. After an extended dry spell and an equally dry Gila River, recent rains in the area have finally contributed enough water to notice a flowing river meandering across Graham County. Somewhat a rarity the past several...
Flood waters in channels can become fatal
Some hard rain has been falling recently in Greenlee and Graham counties. The hills and flat desert are a beautiful green. It has been at least seven years since the hills and deserts were so verdant. But with that beauty comes danger. Do not press your luck. Usually, dry creeks,...
Fuel truck explodes on Highway 191
GRAHAM COUNTY – A fuel haul truck driver experienced what could be a scene out of a Fast and Furious movie late Thursday night when his tanker truck caught fire and exploded. According to Graham County Dispatch notes, a tractor-trailer hauling diesel and unleaded fuel for a local gas...
