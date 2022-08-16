Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
MLS・
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Report: Real Madrid Target Tottenham Midfielder to Replace Casemiro
Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United is all but announced. The Spanish giants are thus being linked with potential midfield replacements.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
Christian Pulisic 'set to hold Chelsea talks over future' as Man United eye loan deal
Christian Pulisic is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his future as Manchester United eye a loan deal this summer, according to reports. The 23-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain with multiple clubs showing an interest in signing the USMNT star. Pulisic has featured in both of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
SB Nation
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win
This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.INLINE
Leeds vs Chelsea live stream: TV Channel, how to watch and team news
Chelsea travel to Leeds today in both sides third game of the new Premier League season. Thomas Tuchel's men have had a reasonably good start this campaign, winning 1-0 away at Everton and drawing 2-2 with Antonio Conte's Spurs. Leeds will also be happy how things have gone this term....
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 1