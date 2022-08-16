Read full article on original website
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
MLS・
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Leeds vs Chelsea live stream: TV Channel, how to watch and team news
Chelsea travel to Leeds today in both sides third game of the new Premier League season. Thomas Tuchel's men have had a reasonably good start this campaign, winning 1-0 away at Everton and drawing 2-2 with Antonio Conte's Spurs. Leeds will also be happy how things have gone this term....
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Gabriel Jesus' run for Arsenal's opener against Bournemouth was ridiculous, he's unplayable right now
Gabriel Jesus produced a sensational run to create Arsenal's first goal against Bournemouth on Saturday evening. The Gunners found themselves 2-0 up early on at the Vitality Stadium courtesy of a brace in quick succession from captain Martin Odegaard. But Jesus played a huge role in both goals. He assisted...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
Erling Haaland hails Manchester City and highlights Pep Guardiola role in dream move
Erling Haaland has revealed there was no need for Pep Guardiola to sell Manchester City's project to the forward prior to his move to the Etihad Stadium this summer. The Norway international joined the Premier League champions for £51 million from Borussia Dortmund in one of the most exciting transfers in City's history.
Only TWO Man United players will earn more than Casemiro as club's monster wage bill revealed
Casemiro is set to become the third highest earner at Manchester United ahead of his proposed move from Real Madrid. Man United have reached an agreement with the Spanish giants to sign the 30-year-old. The Red Devils will pay an initial £60 million, having tabled a lucrative four-year deal.
Paul Merson makes surprise prediction on who will play upfront for Liverpool against Man United
Paul Merson has revealed that he believes Jurgen Klopp could deploy new Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho as a striker against Manchester United. Darwin Nunez was dismissed against Crystal Palace last Monday after headbutting Joachim Andersen and will now miss the Reds’ next three games, while Diogo Jota continues to be sidelined with an injury.
Erik ten Hag explains what Manchester United MUST do in order to improve Premier League fortunes
Erik ten Hag has had a difficult start to life as Manchester United manager, but insists that the team can turn things around. The Reds were victims to losses against Brighton and Brentford in the opening two Premier League fixtures. Those games made it even more visibly clear that United...
Pep Guardiola provides major Bernardo Silva transfer update before Premier League clash
As the summer transfer deadline ticks ever closer, the situation surrounding Bernardo Silva is still up in the air. Recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Portuguese international has transformed into one of the best midfielder's in Europe under Pep Guardiola's tutelage. During his time in England, Silva has picked...
