Michigan State

US 103.1

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
Michigan State
Michigan Food & Drinks
Michigan Lifestyle
US 103.1

Say What? Cali Man Attempts To Pronounce Michigan Places

This is what it's like when a Californian and a Michigander collide. If you have not lived in Michigan all of your life, or even if you have - pronouncing the names of places in the Great Lakes State can be a challenge. Try saying Tahquamenon Falls three times fast or correctly pronouncing Cadieux Road correctly. It's not so easy, is it?
US 103.1

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
US 103.1

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
US 103.1

Did You Know Bill Murray Owns Two Caddyshack Restaurants?

If the name Carl Spackler means anything to you, you might be excited about this news. I had no idea, but there are two “Caddyshack” themed restaurants. One is in the Chicago area; another in St. Augustine, Florida, but the Chicago Tribune reports a third location, in partner Bill Murray’s hometown of Wilmette, may not happen.
US 103.1

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
US 103.1

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
US 103.1

US 103.1

ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

