The Piano Guys to perform in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Piano Guys are scheduled to perform at the Hershey Theatre next month.

The Piano Guys consists of four guys, not all of whom play the piano. Jon Schmidt is the pianist and a songwriter, and Steven Sharp Nelson is the cellist and a songwriter. They’re joined by producer and videographer Paul Anderson and music producer and songwriter Al van der Beek.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“We’re just a bunch of ordinary ‘guys’ playing classically influenced instrumental music in videos that showcase incredible locations. And we’re doing well on YouTube??” says the band’s website. “Well” might be a bit of an understatement, since the group has more than 7 million subscribers.

The Piano Guys will be performing at the Hershey Theatre in two shows on Sept. 10. More information and tickets can be found online here .

The group is also set to perform in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.