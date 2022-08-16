ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Piano Guys to perform in Hershey

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTTCv_0hJI2Yt800

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Piano Guys are scheduled to perform at the Hershey Theatre next month.

The Piano Guys consists of four guys, not all of whom play the piano. Jon Schmidt is the pianist and a songwriter, and Steven Sharp Nelson is the cellist and a songwriter. They’re joined by producer and videographer Paul Anderson and music producer and songwriter Al van der Beek.

“We’re just a bunch of ordinary ‘guys’ playing classically influenced instrumental music in videos that showcase incredible locations. And we’re doing well on YouTube??” says the band’s website. “Well” might be a bit of an understatement, since the group has more than 7 million subscribers.

The Piano Guys will be performing at the Hershey Theatre in two shows on Sept. 10. More information and tickets can be found online here .

People with roller coaster-related names owed $43 M in unclaimed property: Pa. treasurer

The group is also set to perform in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 15.

