Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Pocatello police officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout speak out
POCATELLO — Two officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for the both of them. ...
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opens gift shop
POCATELLO — After more than two years of production delays, the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance opened with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “The excitement is super-high, but there is also a measure of relief,” zoo superintendent Peter Pruett said. “It’s been a slow process … but this is cool, this is absolutely cool.”
Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped
IDAHO FALLS – A man who started the Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced this week for felony witness intimidation. Two out of three of the felony charges against Kristian Lopez, 25, were dismissed by the prosecutor, but Lopez was found guilty of witness intimidation. Judge Bruce...
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers
The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers. The post Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers appeared first on Local News 8.
LaDene Ward Thornton
LaDene Ward Thornton, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. LaDene was born July 27, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvert Abram Ward and Nina Larsen Ward. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1962. On July 19, 1963, she married Thomas James Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 9 children, 1 foster son and many exchange students. While raising her children, she continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
Harriet Louise Haney Thomas
Harriet Louise Haney Thomas, 83, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
Deputies looking for missing jail inmate
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court-ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by...
SCSO asks for help identifying attacker who slashed victim in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
