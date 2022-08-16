ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police.

Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he use to cut the grass at his Burke County home.

Morganton Police Department investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the 102-year-old man hired Joseph Civitello to do some painting and window repair at his home. He agreed to pay Civitello more than $700 for the work.

According to police, Civitello did some of the work, but didn’t finish everything that was in the contract, including replacing a window.

Civitello was charged with exploitation of the elderly and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Police said their investigation revealed several civil complaints against Joseph’s Home Improvements, Civitello’s company. The majority of grievances involved the elderly, according to investigators.

“It kind of upset me. It got me aggravated, but there was nothing I could do about it, because he done beat me out of it,” the 102-year-old said. “I turned him into the law, and I don’t know what they’re going to do with him. They should do something.”

Channel 9 learned Civitello has at least six other lawsuits filed against him. Judges have ordered him to repay more than $20,000.

Neil Bowman
4d ago

Anyone who would take advantage of the elderly, especially those of that great generation, aren't worth the air they breathe!

