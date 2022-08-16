ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Expected this Fall in US

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXmNA_0hJI1zUQ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty evaluations. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores.

The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from hearing aid use, but only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems use the devices currently. The FDA first proposed the rule last October. The new rule will take effect in mid-October.

Biden administration officials highlighted the potential cost savings.

“Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, said in a statement.

The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get.

Cost is a big obstacle now. Between the device itself and fitting services, Americans can pay more than $5,000 to get a hearing aid. Insurance coverage is very limited, and Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests.

The new over-the-counter status won’t apply to devices for more severe hearing loss, which will remain prescription only.

Consumer electronic companies for years have produced lower-cost “personal sound amplification” devices, but U.S. regulations bar them from being marketed as hearing aids and they do not undergo FDA review. The new rule makes explicit that those devices are not alternatives to FDA-vetted hearing aids. Companies that market them inappropriately could face penalties, such as fines or product seizures.

The FDA said it changed several parts of its initial proposal in response to public comments, including clarifying how the federal rule will impact state regulations on hearing aids.

Once the federal rule takes effect, traditional manufacturers are expected to begin selling cheaper, direct-to-consumer models. Eventually, advocates predict the hearing aid market will resemble eye care, where consumers can choose between drugstore reading glasses or prescription bifocals.

Tuesday’s announcement follows prodding from medical committees and Congress, which in 2017 instructed the agency to lay out a plan for over-the-counter hearing devices.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
HEALTH
Axios

Who wins — or loses — with over-the-counter hearing aids

People with hearing loss could soon buy hearing aids without needing to have an exam, prescription or special fitting first. Driving the news: In a move years in the making, the FDA on Tuesday issued a final rule allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss. Kids and those with serious hearing loss will still need a prescription.
CONGRESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Verge

The line between headphones and hearing aids is about to get way blurrier

Hearing aids will soon be able to be sold over the counter and without a prescription, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. A new final rule from the Food and Drug Administration created a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids — which wouldn’t need an exam or an expensive fitting. The devices could be in stores as soon as mid-October.
POLITICS
Healthline

The Cost of Hearing Aids: What You Need to Know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. have some degree of hearing loss, reports the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). Many would benefit from hearing...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Hearing Devices#Over The Counter#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Health And Human Services#Medicare
Reuters

U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
POLITICS
massdevice.com

New FDA ruling may lower costs for over-the-counter hearing aids

The FDA today issued a final rule that may improve access to hearing aids by potentially lowering costs for the devices. By establishing a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment may purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or fitting adjustment by an audiologist.
HEALTH
NBC News

An eye implant engineered from proteins in pigskin restored sight in 14 blind people

Twenty people with diseased or damaged corneas had significant improvements in their vision after they received implants engineered out of protein from pigskin. The patients, in Iran and India, all suffered from keratoconus, a condition in which the protective outer layer of the eye progressively thins and bulges outward. Fourteen of the patients were blind before they received the implant, but two years after the procedure, they had regained some or all of their vision. Three had perfect vision after the surgery.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Engadget

FDA greenlights over-the-counter hearing aids

Over-the-counter hearing aid sales should soon become a practical reality in the US. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule allowing the sales of hearing aids for mild-to-moderate impairment without requirements for exams, prescriptions or audiologist fittings. The measure is expected to take effect in mid-October, when you should see aids reach physical retail stores.
CONGRESS
money.com

Hearing Aids Will Soon Be Much Cheaper and Easier to Get

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Within weeks, you'll be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription — and possibly save...
HEALTH
Freethink

You no longer need a prescription to buy hearing aids in the US

The FDA is finally making over-the-counter hearing aids available to Americans, potentially giving millions of people access to better hearing. “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” said Xavier Becerra, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
MENTAL HEALTH
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy