The Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with chapters in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Troy that provides support to families following the death of a child. The organization offers support meetings in-person and online, along with a variety of online resources, including a grief resource materials packet that is personalized to each families need. It also publishes an online magazine called We Need Not Walk Alone, consisting of articles by and for parents, siblings, and grandparents who are grieving the death of a child in their family.
Michigan Youth Education Fund
The Michigan Youth Education Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Wixom that works to reduce barriers and costs for students participating in extracurricular activities and experiential learning activities. The organization states it has impacted more than 3,000 students and annually awards grants. The grants can be used to cover the costs of conference and registration fees, transportation costs, hotel accommodations, and other normal expenses and are open to any Michigan high school student under the age of 18. The organization also offers non-monetary support through its Success Center, an extracurricular event directory, and resources for educators.
All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding
Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
Two Historic Apartment Buildings Renovated in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood
East Jefferson Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferson East Inc., has renovated and reopened two historic apartment buildings on Marlborough Street. The project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund Initiative, a partnership between the city of Detroit and Invest Detroit. The completion of one building at 910 Marlborough introduces additional affordable and market-rate housing in the historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and brings new life to the long-vacant buildings, one of which has stood empty for some 40 years.
Dodge Looks to Future with Electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept Car
The Dodge brand of Stellantis in Auburn Hills unveiled its vision for an all-electric muscle car — the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept — on Wednesday at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The vehicle offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a...
