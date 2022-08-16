Read full article on original website
dave
4d ago
the majority don't want this waste of taxpayers $ the Republicans on the board said tough luck remember in November
KWQC
Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies. The bash is...
wrmj.com
Awards Presented In Galesburg For Actions Following The April Death Of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist
Numerous awards were presented on Thursday to Galesburg area individuals and organizations that stepped up following the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (former Aledo officer and former Mercer County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and correctional officer), and Weist himself was honored posthumously with two awards. The awards were presented during a special meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 held in Galesburg. Weist was a Lodge 427 member.
KWQC
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years in prison for a firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a media release. According...
KBUR
Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for False Statements During a Firearms Purchase
Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for making false statements while purchasing a firearm. 24 year old Brent Stephen Gladwin of Davenport was sentenced Wednesday, August 17th, to 36 months in prison for three counts of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years for felon in possession of firearm
A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
superhits106.com
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced on gun charges
A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges. Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Scott...
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS. While SE Davenport Little League prepares for the world's best at the Little League World Series, local businesses are getting ready for their first game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mostly clear tonight. Rock Island High School host 'Rally at...
KWQC
Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school. Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.
KCJJ
UI student arrested after downtown Iowa City police chase
A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, then sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.
ourquadcities.com
Two Davenport men sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
wvik.org
Scott County Considers Solar Ordinance
Planning Director Chris Mathias says since 1980, Scott County has had very strict rules to protect its agricultural land. And that even small, alternative uses must be scrutinized very carefully. "We have some of the best farmland in the world here, and in my opinion we need to make sure...
Community steps up with donations to care for 198 collies taken from rural Sherrard farm
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — There has been an outpouring of community support for the care of nearly 200 dogs rescued from a property in rural Sherrard. Mercer County Animal Control has been flooded with donations and volunteers to help the collies get healthy. Officials report that the dogs are doing well.
qctoday.com
Davenport Police search house on West 2nd Street for shooting suspect
Davenport Police surrounded a boarded up house at 2330 W. 2nd Street late Wednesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island that occurred earlier in the evening. Parked in front of the house Police located a Lincoln Nautilus that had been stolen...
ourquadcities.com
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
