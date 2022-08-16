The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Wichita woman who was convicted for the brutal murder of her former boyfriend’s mother. The Court upheld the conviction of 40-year-old Rachel Hilyard, who was found guilty in 2020 in the murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Police found Davis in Hilyard’s southwest Wichita home in April of 2017. Davis went to the home to pick up some of her son’s belongings, and Hilyard began fighting with her.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO