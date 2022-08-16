Read full article on original website
City Council To Vote on Third Party Evaluation of WPD
The Wichita City Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to approve a third-party agency evaluation of the Wichita Police Department. If the measure is approved, Jensen Hughes will be contracted to provide a thorough review of the department’s culture, administrative processes, procedures, and standards of conduct. This stems from the investigation into “racist, homophobic, and sexist” messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the disciplinary actions taken.
Wichita Airport Authority Hosting August 30th Job Fair
The Wichita Airport Authority will host an airport-wide job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel Ballroom (2098 S. Airport Road). Participants will learn about employment opportunities with the Wichita Airport Authority as well as airport tenants. No registration is required. A...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney Has Died
The Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning that State Representative Gail Finney has died. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Democratic House Leader Tom Sawyer said in a statement Saturday, “Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a public servant. Her...
Two Wichita Brothers Indicted for Health Care Fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men involved in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, 54 year old Bradley Eck, and 58 year old Todd...
Wichita Chiropractor Indicted for COVID-19 Loan Fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man for alleged crimes related to the CARES Act; the federal law that provides financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans...
Cinema chain with theaters in Kansas, Missouri filing for bankruptcy
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is filing for bankruptcy. The U.K.-based movie theater company is expected to file a chapter eleven petition in the U.S., where it operates around 500 Regal Cinemas. This comes after Cineworld revealed lower than expected cinema admissions on Wednesday. In 2020, Cineworld saw its plans to...
WSU to Launch Pathway Program Focusing on Supply Chain Management
The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University is teaming up again with WSU Tech on a new career pathway program for WSU Tech students interested in an industry greatly affecting the entire world right now: supply chain management. Students who graduate from the pathway program will...
Kansas Supreme Court rejects appeal of Wichita woman convicted of murder
The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Wichita woman who was convicted for the brutal murder of her former boyfriend’s mother. The Court upheld the conviction of 40-year-old Rachel Hilyard, who was found guilty in 2020 in the murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Police found Davis in Hilyard’s southwest Wichita home in April of 2017. Davis went to the home to pick up some of her son’s belongings, and Hilyard began fighting with her.
Child drowns in pool at northeast Wichita home
A toddler drowned in a backyard swimming pool Friday afternoon in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The incident was reported at a home in the 1900 block of North Siefkin, in a neighborhood southwest of the intersection of 21st and Woodlawn. Police said a 2-year-old boy got out of the home and was later found in the pool. EMS crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Drunk Driving Prevention Campaign
Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20th through Labor Day, September 7, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is illegal to...
Wichita man sentenced for murder at north side park
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and then setting her on fire at a north side park. A jury convicted 34-year-old Cornell McNeal of capital murder in July. He was convicted of beating and raping 36-year-old Letitia Davis at Fairmount Park in November, 2014. Davis died at a hospital several days later.
Dozens of Animals Seized from Southeastern Sedgwick County Home
Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued 44 animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County Thursday. A warrant was served after the animals were found living in what was described as “hoarding conditions.” The rescued animals included several dogs, birds and cats. The Kansas Humane Society said the conditions...
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
Police officer injured in Arkansas City standoff, suspect arrested
Police in Arkansas City arrested a 43-year-old man after a standoff at a home early Saturday. A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance at the home. Officers were called to an incident around 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of North A Street on a report of a man threatening his family with a knife. The man cut one of the officers and and person in the home before locking himself inside.
