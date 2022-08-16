Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #11 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #11 is Utah’s Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Countdown To Utah Football: The 2008 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week we kicked-off our “Countdown To Utah Football” with the 1994 season. This week the focus skipped ahead to the 2008 season on Crimson Corner, as host Michelle Bodkin brought in former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester who was a part of the Utes’ second “BCS Busting” team.
Predicting Winners From BYU’s Position Battles In Camp
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team will be in Tampa, Florida, in less than two weeks. So the season is almost here. Fall camp will wrap up on Tuesday and depth charts are getting put into place as BYU ramps up its preparation for the USF Bulls. Let’s...
60 in 60: #12 Utah’s Dalton Kincaid (Tight End)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #12 is Utah’s Dalton Kincaid (TE). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
BYU Mascot Cosmo Parachutes Into LaVell Edwards Stadium
PROVO, Utah – We’re still trying to figure out what BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do. Everyone knows about Cosmo’s viral dancing, the three-point line dunks, and a National Championship. But Cosmo doesn’t appear to be stopping there. BYU’s lovable mascot can add parachuting to his...
Analysis: The Biggest Questions Remaining Ahead Of College Football Week 1
SALT LAKE CITY – With just one week to go until the start of college football, some questions remain unanswered at The University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Utah State University. So what are the biggest questions left remaining for the state’s biggest football programs going into 2022?...
Breaking Down Footage From BYU Football’s Second Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The scrimmage was closed to the media, Cougar Club, and the public on Saturday. As they did with the first scrimmage, BYU athletics released some footage of the last Saturday...
Tight Ends, Linebackers Stepping Up For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are blessed with an abundance of talent at the tight end and linebacker spots and according to their position coaches, they have been stepping up big time. Both Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) and Colton Swan (linebackers) were singing the praises of their groups and the hard work they have put in to be prepared for 2022.
No. 3 BYU Soccer Open Season With Win At Cal State Fullerton
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer opened the 2022 season with a victory on the road. The No. 3 ranked Cougars, who finished last year as the national runner-up, defeated Cal State Fullerton 1-0 at Titan Stadium. It was a hard-fought match for BYU as they continue to...
BYU TE Isaac Rex Keeps Working Towards 100 Percent Recovery From Injury
Salt Lake City- Isaac Rex, who suffered a gruesome in the USC game last year for the BYU football team, is further ahead than anyone expected. But he’s still working his way towards getting back to full strength. “I trust it, it’s a growing experience, but I trust it...
Lehi Takes Care Of Salem Hills To Remain Unbeaten
SALT LAKE CITY – The third-ranked Lehi Pioneers took care of the Salem Hills Skyhawks with a 48-0 victory on Friday night on the road. Lehi QB Jackson Brousseau tosses five scoring plays as the Pioneers roll across the plains with a dominating 34-point first half. The Skyhawks are blanked as they fall to 0-2 while Lehi moves to 2-0.
Desert Hills Sneaks Past Cedar Valley In Overtime
SALT LAKE CITY – The Desert Hills Thunder needed overtime and a game-winning field goal to take down Cedar Valley 31-28 at home. The Thunder win by three points on a late OT field goal from kicker Tristin John. The Aviators entered the half with a 21-0 lead over Desert Hills but the Thunder mounted the second half comeback for the win. QB Beau Wall threw a touchdown in the win while also running in for a score.
