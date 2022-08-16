Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
wktn.com
Building Project Updated; Complete Rundown of 2022 Hardin County Fair Topic of Public Eye
The new building project at the Hardin County Fairgrounds has been delayed. Supply chain issues created some uncertainty, and the committee is working to get funding together. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said that the plan is to proceed after the conclusion of the 2023 Hardin County Fair, “Hopefully things will start to level out, start to stabilize a little bit, so pushed back a little bit, but we want to make sure we get this right, so let’s not rush it, let’s do this strategically and do it right.”
wktn.com
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
16-year-old dead after crash in Richland County
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Dunkirk’s Dollar General Plays Role in Successful HN School Supply Drive
Hardin Northern officials again thanked the Dunkirk community for collecting school supplies for the Hardin Northern students. Hundreds of school supplies were collected during the recent drive. Over 100 of those school supplies were collected by Dunkirk’s Dollar General store. All supplies are at the school and Hardin Northern...
wktn.com
Hardin Northern Ends Fair Run; New Partnership Born
The Hardin County Fair is sadly announcing that the Hardin Northern Music Boosters is ending their longtime tenure at the fair. The music boosters have been a fixture at the fair. “The Hardin Northern Music Boosters restaurant has been a staple at the fair,” said Brad Murphy, Hardin County Fair...
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police calls
100 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Officers investigated a hit-skip accident Sunday. 1500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Sunday.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
peakofohio.com
Findlay man arrested for assault
A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, says a burglar has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Comments / 0