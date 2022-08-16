ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OR

kptv.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle at Salem park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car at Woodmansee Park in Salem Saturday morning, police said. The Salem Police Department said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the park in the 4600 block of Sunnyside Road Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot area and killed.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park

Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
Salem, OR
Cars
Aurora, OR
Accidents
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Accidents
Aurora, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, OR
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
CORBETT, OR
KXL

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco CountyA Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it...
ANTELOPE, OR
The Oregonian

14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify 3 dead in fatal crash on Oregon coast

Oregon State Police have identified the three victims of Monday’s fatal crash on U.S. 101 south of Lincoln City. The driver and passenger of a Chevrolet Blazer, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla of Otis, were heading southbound when Phillips’ SUV crossed the center line and collided with a Freightliner dump truck driven by Claude Segerson, 69 and also from Otis. All three died at the scene near Gleneden Beach.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
PORTLAND, OR

