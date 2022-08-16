ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
Detroit Month of Design in September Features Exhibits, Tours, and LoveITDetroit

The 12 annual Detroit Month of Design will take place throughout the month of September and will feature more than over 80 events, including exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks, and tours. Detroit Month of Design is an annual citywide collaboration of creativity that gathers designers and the greater community to celebrate...
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Lake Superior Splendor-- Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, MI (WTAP) -This is my personal blog about the Holiday Vacations trip “Lake Superior Splendor”, and does not represent the opinions of the TV Station nor Holiday Vacations. We’re pretty far down the chain of Great Lakes now, and visiting Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum....
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k

Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
dbusiness.com

Two Historic Apartment Buildings Renovated in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood

East Jefferson Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferson East Inc., has renovated and reopened two historic apartment buildings on Marlborough Street. The project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund Initiative, a partnership between the city of Detroit and Invest Detroit. The completion of one building at 910 Marlborough introduces additional affordable and market-rate housing in the historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and brings new life to the long-vacant buildings, one of which has stood empty for some 40 years.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
