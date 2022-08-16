Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Month of Design in September Features Exhibits, Tours, and LoveITDetroit
The 12 annual Detroit Month of Design will take place throughout the month of September and will feature more than over 80 events, including exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks, and tours. Detroit Month of Design is an annual citywide collaboration of creativity that gathers designers and the greater community to celebrate...
Ford calls on Mustang owners to welcome the next version of the Pony Car. What you can do
A few lucky Ford Mustang owners — and their beloved cars — will get to participate in the unveiling of the seventh generation of the original Pony Car as part of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, the automaker announced Friday. Mustang owners can register now for...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, MI (WTAP) -This is my personal blog about the Holiday Vacations trip “Lake Superior Splendor”, and does not represent the opinions of the TV Station nor Holiday Vacations. We’re pretty far down the chain of Great Lakes now, and visiting Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum....
MetroTimes
Former Detroit dentist’s office designed by World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki is for sale for $95k
Japanese American architect Minoru Yamasaki is best known for designing New York City’s famous World Trade Center towers, as well as Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, among other grand buildings. But back in the 1950s when he was just starting out, he designed this humble Mid-century modern dentist’s office on Detroit’s east side, which has just been put back on the market. The 1,080-square-foot former Sloan Clinic at 10600 Morang Dr. is still zoned for commercial use, and has one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a basement. The sellers are asking for just $94,900, so for an architecture buff not afraid to do some renovation work, this could be a great opportunity to keep a piece of history alive.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
dbusiness.com
Two Historic Apartment Buildings Renovated in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood
East Jefferson Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferson East Inc., has renovated and reopened two historic apartment buildings on Marlborough Street. The project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund Initiative, a partnership between the city of Detroit and Invest Detroit. The completion of one building at 910 Marlborough introduces additional affordable and market-rate housing in the historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and brings new life to the long-vacant buildings, one of which has stood empty for some 40 years.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
