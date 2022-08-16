Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"
UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
UFC 278 Highlights: Leon Edwards Upsets Kamaru Usman in Comeback of the Century
Leon Edwards is your new UFC welterweight champ after shocking the world with an incredible 5th round comeback win over Kamaru Usman. Check out that incredible highlight, as well as the rest of the card after the jump. Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO (Head Kick) (Rd. 5 4:04)
Mike Perry Defeats Michael "Venom" Page at BKFC 27: London
Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page's bareknuckle boxing debut ended in defeat to UFC veteran "Platinum" Mike Perry. After a brutal five round battle that saw both men bloodied, the score was a split draw and necessitated an overtime sixth round to decide the fight, which Perry won. Perry scored the...
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
CM Punk drops multiple pipebombs and Kenny Omega returns! | Day After Dynamite #23
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) to review the August 17th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Ass Boys turn on their dad, Bryan Danielson have a CLINIC with Daniel Garcia, and much more.
Aussie Open On AEW Trios Tournament: We Want To Give Will Ospreay The Chance To Slap Kenny Omega
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) are hungry ahead of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, and they want to give Will Ospreay the chance to slap Kenny Omega. Fletcher, Davis, and Ospreay will take on Death Triangle in a first-round match on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. With a win, they will advance to the next round, where they would face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The trio won their first-round bout against Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.
CM Punk And Hangman Page SHOOTIN! | Grapsody Podcast 8/20/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 20, 2022!
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Of Pushing The Trustbusters
The August 12 episode of AEW Rampage was highlighted by the AEW Rampage debut of Parker Boudreaux, who defeated Sonny Kiss and Ari Daivari taking on Orange Cassidy in the main event. After the main event bout, Sonny Kiss turned on Cassidy and aligned with the Daivari, Boudreaux, and Slim...
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her
All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Karrion Kross Aims At 'Chosen Ones', Jade Cargill Jumps Athena | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 19, 2022:. - From an undisclosed location, Karrion Kross and Scarlett explore the idea of Drew McIntyre being labeled “The Chosen One.”. - Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns finally stepped into the...
Kofi Kingston Wants Vikings To Curb Their Enthusiasm, Sami Zayn Riding High From The Pop | Fight Size
Here's your friend size update for Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Following the Viking Raiders holding a funeral for The New Day, Kofi Kingston is inviting Erik and Ivar to curb their enthusiasm. - Sami Zayn says he is still buzzing from the reaction courtesy of his hometown crowd in...
Mark Andrews Released By WWE
Mark Andrews has been released by WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that Mark Andrews has been let go by WWE. Andrews signed with WWE back in 2017 and has competed mostly on the NXT UK brand throughout his five year stint with the company. Andrews notched one reign with...
Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson
Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
Teoman Announces He's Available For Bookings
Teoman is free for bookings. Teoman took to social media to announce he's available for bookings worldwide, seemingly confirming he was part of the NXT UK releases on Thursday. He was moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. Teoman was signed by WWE...
Matt Hardy Reveals That He Would Love To Tag With Danhausen, Respects How Committed He Is To The Bit
Matt Hardy talks Danhausen. Although Matt Hardy has consistently held one main tag team partner throughout his career, that being his brother Jeff, Hardy has also held a few teams together with other stars such as Bray Wyatt and MVP. Meanwhile, AEW star Danhausen has been a part of a...
