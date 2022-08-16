ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox40jackson.com

Americans say they’re unhappy with the state of the nation, agree political divisiveness is a serious concern

ST. LOUIS – Americans outside Busch Stadium told Fox News how they felt about the state of the nation, with many unhappy with its divisiveness. “I’m very concerned about with the direction of the country and some of the very serious animosity that’s going on,” Sandra, from Oklahoma, said. “I worry about my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren and what we’re gonna leave for them in the future.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

State gives flood victims relief options

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
KIMMSWICK, MO
advantagenews.com

Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem

Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
