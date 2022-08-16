Read full article on original website
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
fox40jackson.com
Americans say they’re unhappy with the state of the nation, agree political divisiveness is a serious concern
ST. LOUIS – Americans outside Busch Stadium told Fox News how they felt about the state of the nation, with many unhappy with its divisiveness. “I’m very concerned about with the direction of the country and some of the very serious animosity that’s going on,” Sandra, from Oklahoma, said. “I worry about my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren and what we’re gonna leave for them in the future.”
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
themissouritimes.com
State gives flood victims relief options
Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
Bally Sports+ to launch in September. Here's what it means for St. Louis sports fans.
ST. LOUIS — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the owner of Bally Sports Midwest, plans to roll out its local direct-to-consumer sports streaming service nationwide in September. While the streaming service will provide local fans with a new outlet to watch St. Louis Blues telecast, its ability to broadcast games...
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
advantagenews.com
Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem
Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
11 more Illinois school districts open Tuesday
More students head back to school Wednesday in Illinois.
Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
Gov. JB Pritzker visited new workforce development campus in Belleville
Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.
