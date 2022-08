Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm. The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow starts at 7:00 this evening at HeHe Longhouse. The MAC Rec District is looking for volunteer coaches for its flag football and soccer leagues this fall. The season runs September 1st through October 22nd. Commitments include 1-2 hours of practice a week and 1-2 hours on Saturdays. If you’re interested, visit www.macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

MADRAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO