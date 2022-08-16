ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimy ‘dive bar’ is now an ice cream flavor that you can enjoy — or not

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xu991_0hJI10Ai00

If you’ve ever walked into a dive bar, breathed in that sticky, dank, musty smell and felt a strong desire to lick various parts of the venue to capture that taste, then today is your lucky day.

The chance to taste a dive bar — sans whatever disease you may contract from if you actually licked the floor — is now a dream that can be achieved, in the form of an ice cream bar.

Beer company Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based brand that sells liquor-infused ice cream, to give people the chance to eat the flavors of a classic dive bar and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar.

The boozy ice cream experience will combine a “delicious peanut swirl,” as an ode to “the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack” with a hint of tobacco smoke flavor “reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMsfj_0hJI10Ai00
Now you can taste a dive bar without having to physically like a floor.
Tipsy Scoop

The stickiness of the floor has even been captured by the “gooey caramel swirl” and carbonated candy is mixed in to provide the “iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite,” all of it tied together by dark chocolate to “evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share” — and the bars even contain 5% alcohol.

Patrons are divided on whether are not they’ll be seeking out a dive-ice-cream-bar experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYiIP_0hJI10Ai00
All elements of the sweet treat are a homage to dive bars.
Tipsy Scoop

“Just what I always wanted, ice cream that tastes like stale cigarette smoke and cheap beer,” one unenthused response read.

“Is it April Fools?” wrote another.

Other people were keener to relive a night out in the form of ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7Tw5_0hJI10Ai00
The flavor promises a “delicious combination of High Life infused ice cream with dive bar inspired mix-ins.”
Tipsy Scoop

“A taste of our youth,” declared one user.

“I never knew I needed this in my life until now,” agreed another.

New Yorkers are no strangers to wild and wacky ice cream flavors , with local shops experimenting with unusual combinations, straying away from the usual flavors to try vegetables, spices or — in the case of Miller High Life — all-encompassing experiential taste sensations.

“Six packs” of Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars are available to pre-order online for adults 21 and older, or from one of Tipsy Scoop’s three New York City scoop shops for $6.

