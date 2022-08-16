Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
The Verge
Dell’s latest webcam delivers 2K resolution and a built-in mic for a lower price
Dell is adding a new option to its selection of webcams and hybrid work peripherals. The new Dell Pro Webcam (model WB5023) follows a similar playbook to last year’s Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam, with a compact, barrel-shaped design and automatic cropping software to keep you centered in the frame. Though instead of 4K resolution, the Pro Webcam records and streams up to QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. This more modest resolution helps it hit a lower price of $134.99, but thankfully Dell squeezed in a noise-reducing microphone at this price point — correcting the biggest omission from the 4K model. This new camera is available globally today.
The Verge
Yes, inflation has come for tech products, too
For many, this summer has been the season of inflation. After fuel prices spiked earlier this year (and have only slowly started to come down), it seems like everything we had to pay for suddenly became more expensive. Outside of the gas station, this is most likely felt at the grocery store, where staples like bread, pasta, vegetables, and other consumables all cost more now than they did a year (or even just a few months) ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Dell’s new tablet-style XPS 13 will be available next week
Dell has announced that its new XPS 13 2-in-1, first revealed back in June, will be available for purchase starting on August 25th with a starting price of $1,099. Unlike the previous generations of XPS 13 2-in-1 models, this XPS is a Surface Pro-style tablet with a magnetic keyboard case. This will allow the device to quickly transform from a tablet to a laptop, similar to the way Apple’s iPad Pro can with the Magic Keyboard.
The Verge
How to reprogram the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5’s buttons
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 offers more customizability at launch than its previous watches. Part of that is the ability to reprogram the home button and back keys to better suit your daily needs or workflows. And now that Google Assistant is available on Wear OS 3, you don’t have to settle for Samsung hard-coding Bixby as your default smartwatch assistant.
The Verge
Motorola’s latest Edge phone aims to be a $499 5G disruptor
Motorola is today announcing its latest smartphone for the US market. And while I wish it were the sleek new 2022 Razr — currently only available in China — we’re instead looking at another entry in the company’s Edge lineup. The Edge phones are designed to offer several flagship-tier features at an accessible price point. (Motorola’s Edge Plus, meanwhile, directly competes in the premium, more expensive bracket.)
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: if it only had a better battery
After testing Samsung smartwatches, I’m usually left with a furrowed brow, wondering what could have been. It’s not because they’re bad, ugly, or a pain to wear. Actually, it’s the opposite. Hands down, Samsung’s smartwatches are the best Android users can buy right now, and the $279.99 Galaxy Watch 5 is no exception. (Though that may change once the Google Pixel Watch arrives.) If Samsung would fix one — maybe two — things, its smartwatches would make the Apple Watch yesterday’s news. I was hoping to report that Samsung had finally nailed it, but for better or worse, the Watch 5 is more of the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
How to delete a BeReal
BeReal is a fun app. But one of its less fun qualities is the element of surprise. You don’t see a preview of yourself while the front-facing camera is shooting, and you don’t know exactly when it’s taking your picture. As a consequence, if you’re in a hurry or otherwise distracted, you may end up posting a photo that you’re unhappy with for the world to see.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are its best earbuds yet
We’re entering new territory in the walled garden earbud wars: to get the very best audio quality from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you need to use them with a Samsung phone. It was always going to come to this. Between Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds, and other earbuds developed by companies with a deep-rooted interest in the smartphone world, we’ve already seen many convenience-minded features — one-touch setup, automatic device switching, head-tracking spatial audio, and others — that incentivize consumers to match their brand of buds with the phone in their pocket. The goal is to lock you into that ecosystem as you gradually upgrade one device and then the other in perpetuity.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
The Verge
Vergecast: Android 13 arrives, Galaxy Watch 5 review, and Instagram gets competitive
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
The Verge
Lucid unveils top-of-the-line performance EV that does zero to 60 in under two seconds
Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors unveiled the new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, a top-of-the-line sedan, which the company says will do zero to 60mph in under two seconds, zero to 100mph in under four seconds, and the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. That’s tremendously impressive in a full-size, fully-electric...
CARS・
The Verge
Instagram says it wasn’t trying to block Reels exports and will fix sound issue
Instagram says it wasn’t intentionally trying to stop creators from filming in its app and then exporting their videos to other platforms like TikTok. The Verge reported this week that sound was being stripped from video clips exported from the Instagram Reels edit screen for iPhone users, meaning you had to fully publish a Reel in order to properly save it. Now, Instagram’s owner, Meta, says this was a bug and that it intends to fix the issue.
The Verge
Sony’s wireless WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are up to $100 off today
After a week of solid deals, we’ve got some bangers to cap off your weekend. Starting off, Woot has excellent prices for some of Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones — both for those who prefer over-ear cans and true wireless earbuds. You may be no stranger to the Sony...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: almost there
The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is a good folding phone that feels one generation shy of hitting its stride. The updates over last year’s Flip 3 are so minimal that this phone mostly could have been a firmware update. That makes the Flip 4, like its predecessor, an impressive technical achievement with a couple of shortcomings that — if Samsung addresses them — would make a big difference to the user experience.
The Verge
Google brought back the timer, and it’s about time
Google’s handy timer and stopwatch that you can use right from Search have returned. The tools have been unavailable for weeks, but Google public search liaison Danny Sullivan announced that the timer was back in a tweet on Wednesday. To use the timer, just type “set a timer for...
The Verge
Microsoft’s adorable Xbox Series S is $50 off at Adorama right now
If you’re still on the hunt for an Xbox, our deals team has got you covered. The Xbox Series S, the slimmer and paler cousin of the Series X, is on sale right now at Adorama for $249.99 instead of its usual $299.99. Discounts as steep as this are pretty rare, making this a great opportunity to pick up the disc-less variant of Microsoft’s next-gen console if you’re okay with making a few compromises. The current $50 discount also applies to the Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, which comes with codes for 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits (a $16 value in total).
The Verge
Some Pixel owners can’t wirelessly charge after Android 13 update
Pixel owners who haven’t upgraded to Android 13 yet, beware: it that several people aren’t able to use wireless charging after installing the latest OS, which released earlier this week (via 9to5Google). There have been several posts on Reddit about the issue from people using the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 6, and 6 Pro using a variety of wireless chargers, including Google’s first-party Pixel Stands. For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem — they’re not allowed to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.
The Verge
GeForce Now on Chrome is getting a big upgrade to 1440p and 120fps
Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members on the RTX 3080 tier of the service will be able to access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.
Comments / 0