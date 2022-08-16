ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, reunites with Bills WAGs: ‘A f–king vibe’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hw6mv_0hJI0u2a00

Reunited and it feels so good.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, appeared to enjoy Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts with a few of her favorites.

“Football is back, that means the girls are back,” Williams posted Monday on her Instagram Story, which featured a game-day snap that included some of the significant others of Bills players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcRUO_0hJI0u2a00
Brittany Williams (center) hung out with fellow Bills WAGs over the weekend during the team’s preseason opener against the Colts.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOypw_0hJI0u2a00
Kaytlyn Gentry (far left), the wife of Buffalo wide receiver Tanner Gentry, shared a group shot Monday on her Instagram Story.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzxpG_0hJI0u2a00
The group goofed around in their suite on game day.
Instagram

Williams, who has been dating Allen, 26, for several years, was joined by Kaytlyn Gentry, the wife of wide receiver Tanner Gentry, and Jess Santos, the fiancée of running back Zach Moss, as well as Lisa Ramos, the wife of running back Christian Wade.

Kaytlyn, who has been married to Gentry since 2018, also shared the same pic on her Instagram Story with the caption: “Bills Mafia ladies are a f–king vibe.”

The Bills pulled away with a 27-24 win over the weekend, and all eyes are on the regular season in a Super Bowl-or-bust year for Buffalo.

The Bills were bounced from the playoffs last season in a heartbreaking divisional-round duel against the Chiefs, in which Buffalo’s offense never touched the ball in overtime . This past offseason, the Bills bolstered their defense with the addition of two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Y2DE_0hJI0u2a00
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen celebrated his contract extension with the Bills in August 2021.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v3AK_0hJI0u2a00
Josh Allen throws a pass before the Bills preseason game against the Colts on August 13, 2022.
Getty Images

When Buffalo opens the season next month against Miller’s former team, the reigning champion Rams, Williams — along with Bills Mafia’s favorite ladies — will likely be front-and-center at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to cheer Allen and the team on.

Williams has long been part of Allen’s football journey, including the moment he was drafted seventh overall by the Bills in 2018. She also celebrated three years later, when he inked a six–year contract extension worth up to $258 million.

“Proud of you always,” she gushed on Instagram last August.

Allen finished last season by throwing for 4,407 yards through 17 regular-season games, along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy