CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO