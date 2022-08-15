ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
El Paso, TX
Marshall, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Marshall, TX
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Major power outage impacts more than 1,000 customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, power restored before 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was reporting a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers on Wednesday. The outage was first reported at about 12:40 p.m. for an area north and south of Briargate Parkway between I-25 and Powers Boulevard. The utility company announced power was restored before 2 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Life Church
KKTV

Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation. Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Parkview Pueblo West to open in early September

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A new $58 million orthopedic center is scheduled to open in Pueblo West. The 58,000-square-foot-building will be open to patients on Sept. 7 near Purcell Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard. One of the things this new facility will provide is the opportunity to keep growing our...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado leaders host round table discussion on talking to your kids about fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fentanyl abuse is a growing concern among all age groups, and schoolchildren are no exception. “We are a mirror of society, so it’s going to happen in our schools,” a spokesperson for District 11 told reporter Melissa Henry earlier this month. “... We want to bring awareness that kids can access [fentanyl] as easy as a click on their phone.”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy