Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Busy downtown Colorado Springs intersection back open after fight, person hit by car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection is back open after a car hit a person, as well an assault. Colorado Springs police responded to Pikes Peak and Tejon around 1:15 a.m. to an assault, and a related auto versus pedestrian crash. Investigation showed the victim exited...
KKTV
Laredo school districts discuss cellphone use on school grounds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
KKTV
Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
KKTV
Debate over options with Douglas County youth center overflow
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
1 person dead after shooting at northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant. Colorado Springs officers responded to the Havana Grill near North Academy and Constitution around 2 a.m. Friday. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
KKTV
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KKTV
Major power outage impacts more than 1,000 customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, power restored before 2
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was reporting a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers on Wednesday. The outage was first reported at about 12:40 p.m. for an area north and south of Briargate Parkway between I-25 and Powers Boulevard. The utility company announced power was restored before 2 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation. Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.
KKTV
Major intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday after semi damages railroad tracks
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck caused significant damage to railroad tracks over the roadway. The tracks are located on Ohio Avenue just before the junction with Fountain Mesa Road. City officials say this is not part of a truck route.
KKTV
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
KKTV
Colorado Springs USPS letter carrier receives Hero Award for saving young girl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs United States Postal Service letter carrier Kimberly “Smitty” Smith received an award for saving the life of a young girl. This incident reportedly happened in June of 2022. “I was in total shock, I mean I was just, I was happy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
KKTV
Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
KKTV
Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
KKTV
Parkview Pueblo West to open in early September
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A new $58 million orthopedic center is scheduled to open in Pueblo West. The 58,000-square-foot-building will be open to patients on Sept. 7 near Purcell Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard. One of the things this new facility will provide is the opportunity to keep growing our...
KKTV
Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado leaders host round table discussion on talking to your kids about fentanyl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fentanyl abuse is a growing concern among all age groups, and schoolchildren are no exception. “We are a mirror of society, so it’s going to happen in our schools,” a spokesperson for District 11 told reporter Melissa Henry earlier this month. “... We want to bring awareness that kids can access [fentanyl] as easy as a click on their phone.”
KKTV
Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
KKTV
Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
Comments / 0