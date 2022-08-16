Cox offers grants to community groups

Cox Communications announced today that it would award more than $80,000 to nonprofits in its Southeast Region through Cox Charities, an employee-led, funded and guided giving program.

Cox is accepting applications for Community Investment grants at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 15.

The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and awards cash to 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that benefit individuals in Cox service areas. Agencies can apply for grants of up to $5,000. Applicants will receive their funding status in October and grant winners will receive payments in December.

Cox employees donate to Cox Charities through recurring payroll deductions and one-time gifts each year. The dollars are then invested into the areas where employees live. To date, almost $750,000 has been given back to local communities in Cox's Southeast Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida's Gulf Coast (Pensacola and Fort Walton), Central Florida (Gainesville and Ocala) and Middle Georgia (Macon and Warner Robins).

"We are so proud of our employees who continually contribute their time, talent and treasure to the communities we serve," said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Southeast. "Making impactful investments to empower people locally always has been central to the Cox culture."

Community Investment grants support nonprofit services in youth, education, social issues and the arts.

To qualify for an award:

· Organizations must qualify for tax-exempt status under IRS code 501(c)(3) to be considered.

· Agencies must be physically located and provide services within the Cox residential service area.

· Applicants must meet a need in the community without a duplication of services.

· Applicants should only submit one application; multiple requests will result in disqualification.

· Nonprofits should visit www.CoxCharitiesSER.org to view the full list of qualifications and apply.

Questions regarding Cox Charities may be directed to Tracy.White2@cox.com .