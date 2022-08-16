ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John Birch
4d ago

So Kimonos five kids and her part-time job at McDonald's. She is pulling welfare hairdos and tattoos plus her new car. She paid nothing in taxes but getting back 10k in tax returns. These people are the problem.

Diana M Ellis
4d ago

The IRS will be going after you and your money, regardless of income. And, now that agents are empowered to use deadly force,the IRS Death Squad will make sure you pay!

Chris Rain
4d ago

A parasite need a host to sustain itself, they need your labor and keep you tied to the unconstitutional monetary system to economic and social engineer people..

Related
Salon

Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn't using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
