Fire burning in Everglades isn’t threat to people or buildings

A 1,300-acre fire in the Everglades in western Broward County started from a late-night lightning strike, officials said. The fire, seen here from Sawgrass Recreation Park, isn't a threat to people or buildings and is being monitored from the air and ground. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 1,400-acre fire is burning in a conservation area north of Alligator Alley and west of U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County, but the fire isn’t a threat to people or property, according to officials.

The fire, which is 10% contained, started about 11 p.m. Monday when lightning struck an area 2 miles north of Alligator Alley and 6 miles west of U.S. 27, according to David Rosenbaum, public information officer and mitigation specialist for the Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service.

”That’s a sizable amount of area burning, but it’s surrounded by water,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s not affecting anything — no structures, no roads, [and there are] no smoke issues.”

Rosenbaum said the fire is being monitored by air and ground.

So far, it’s been relatively quiet for summertime fires in the Everglades.

“It is more toward the lighter side,” Rosenbaum said. “We’re not getting a lot of calls from passers-by.”

Rosenbaum said typical summer afternoon rains have kept the air moist and the ground fairly wet.

“We’re still getting good rains out there,” he said. “Even if it did light [on fire], it would be stopped by moisture, a natural break or another rain shower.”

Rosenbaum said this fire will likely burn itself out or run into a moist area.