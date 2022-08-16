Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Group gives disabled people front seat ride during Woodward Dream Cruise
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - If there's one thing that gets Shannon giddy, it's the Woodward Dream Cruise. "I can barely sleep the night before, because I'm so excited," she told FOX 2. In fact, she hardly got any rest the night before testing out the front seat of...
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
fox2detroit.com
'Kia Boyz' Southfield dealership has car stolen, another damaged following new TikTok trend
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The "Kia Boyz" have struck again, but this time they went straight to the source. Glassman Kia in Southfield had one Kia stolen off their lot and another damaged a week after speaking to FOX 2 about the rise of Kia thefts. "The Kia Boyz...
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with car, tips over in Detroit intersection
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle collision on Detroit's west side blocked traffic for hours after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle. The head-on collision caused the ambulance to rollover onto its side. The windshield was shattered and there was side-end damage to the vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Amazon worker drives off with family's puppy on video in Center Line
CENTER LINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The little dog named Mauria was able to wiggle through the fence and get out into the yard. It’s all on video. Also, on the recording is an Amazon driver scooping her up and driving off. FOX 2: "Are you frantic? Are you...
fox2detroit.com
Digital Divas EMU program introduces aviation, STEM careers to young women
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Only about nine percent of all FAA-certified pilots are women. Now there's an effort to take young women to new heights. An Eastern Michigan University program called Digital Divas aims to boost the number of female pilots while introducing STEM and aviation to an underserved community.
fox2detroit.com
Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns
FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
fox2detroit.com
GLWA water main break: Damaged pipe to be removed on Saturday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly a week since a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend and, on Saturday, a week after it originally broke, the damaged pipe is expected to be removed by a crane. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
fox2detroit.com
Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
fox2detroit.com
Community fun, serious message: Rally to end gun violence against children to be held Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This weekend concerned citizens and activists will take to the streets in an effort to end senseless gun violence -- especially against children. "Just think one bad decision can affect generations," said Negas Vu. It’s a message that Negus Vu, founder of The Peoples Action, hopes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Warren police offering reward after food pantry storage container firebombed
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are offering a $500 reward after the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing. The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal. "We bless the community with about 75,000 pounds of food...
fox2detroit.com
Digital Divas
Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org.
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisories and water distribution; water resources for affected Metro Detroit communities
(FOX 2) - The pressure is on to keep water pressure up in Metro Detroit after a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend. Cities under boil advisories are continuing to hold water distribution events while others near the break are requiring residents cut back on watering grass and lawn irrigation to buoy water pressure problems.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
fox2detroit.com
Short-staffed with long hours, U-M Health nurses push for better work conditions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Scores of University of Michigan Health nurses held a town hall rally in protest of their working conditions as they push for a new contract. "The cracks are beginning to show - our retention is declining, our nurses are stressed, burned out, and overworked," said Adam Paulsen, a pediatric ICU nurse.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seeking suspect vehicle involved in non-fatal drive-by shooting of toddler
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public to look out for a gray GMC Acadia that a gunman was in when he shot up an SUV, striking two people including a female toddler. Both victims survived the assault, but the suspect shooter remains at large. The 2-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
Comments / 0