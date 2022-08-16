Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO