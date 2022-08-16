ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ambulance collides with car, tips over in Detroit intersection

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle collision on Detroit's west side blocked traffic for hours after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle. The head-on collision caused the ambulance to rollover onto its side. The windshield was shattered and there was side-end damage to the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Digital Divas EMU program introduces aviation, STEM careers to young women

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Only about nine percent of all FAA-certified pilots are women. Now there's an effort to take young women to new heights. An Eastern Michigan University program called Digital Divas aims to boost the number of female pilots while introducing STEM and aviation to an underserved community.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns

FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

GLWA water main break: Damaged pipe to be removed on Saturday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly a week since a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend and, on Saturday, a week after it originally broke, the damaged pipe is expected to be removed by a crane. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
fox2detroit.com

Warren police offering reward after food pantry storage container firebombed

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are offering a $500 reward after the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing. The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal. "We bless the community with about 75,000 pounds of food...
fox2detroit.com

Digital Divas

Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Boil advisories and water distribution; water resources for affected Metro Detroit communities

(FOX 2) - The pressure is on to keep water pressure up in Metro Detroit after a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend. Cities under boil advisories are continuing to hold water distribution events while others near the break are requiring residents cut back on watering grass and lawn irrigation to buoy water pressure problems.
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

