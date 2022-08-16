The Institute for Value-Based Medicine series visits Texas Oncology in Austin. Discussions of value in cancer care should also include the protection of community oncology, which allows patients to receive care where they live. The future of cancer therapy means not only people living with cancer as a chronic disease, but people living at home and being with their families because they are able to get care in their own community, explained Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president, policy and strategic initiatives, Texas Oncology.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO