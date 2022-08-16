Read full article on original website
MedCity News
American Hospital Association turns up the heat on commercial insurers in scathing report
Commercial health plans use practices that delay patient care and raise administrative costs, a recent report by the American Hospital Association charged. The report listed several practices that it says burdens providers and harms patient care. This includes prior authorization, the process that determines if a payer will cover a service; fail-first policies, in which patients try and fail certain treatments before insurers authorize more costly treatments; white bagging, which prohibits providers from using their own medication inventory; and several others.
healthcaredive.com
Oak Street Health’s CMO weighs in on new ‘home run’ healthcare law for vulnerable patients
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping healthcare bill into law on Tuesday, heralding the biggest changes to federal healthcare policy since the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act. The Inflation Reduction Act brings significant changes especially for Oak Street Health’s primary patient population — older adults and those on...
ajmc.com
What We're Reading: OTC Hearing Aids; Respiratory Devices Failing; Postpartum Medicaid Extended
A new FDA rule will allow hearing aids to be purchased without prescriptions; the FDA has received more than 48,000 reports of faulty Philips respiratory devices between May and July; HHS has extended postpartum Medicaid in Hawaii, Maryland, and Ohio. Hearing Aids to Be Available Without a Prescription. An FDA...
Report: Electronic Health Records Have Limited Influence on Reducing Costs for Rural Hospitals
Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are computer programs used by hospitals to collect information about patients, treatments, and outcomes. Some experts believe that EHRs can improve health care quality and reduce hospital costs by reducing errors, facilitating the flow of information, and allowing health professionals to do tasks with fewer resources. Early studies on EHRs and hospital costs estimated that EHRs could reduce annual health spending by between $78 and $81 billion.
CNBC
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Mark Cuban's new online pharmacy promises steep discounts on hundreds of prescription drugs, and for the most part, it's delivering. The problem, experts say, is where it's still falling short. Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in January, offers more than 800 generic drugs that treat common diseases like cancer, dementia...
A $75,000 signing bonus? That’s Walgreens’ response to the pharmacist shortage, report says
Walgreens is offering bonuses to combat the pharmacist shortage. Maybe you heard there’s a labor shortage going on?. If it wasn’t clear after more than two years of the pandemic, there aren’t enough workers, and Walgreens has confirmed the scope of the problem by offering as much as $75,000 to new pharmacists—just as a sign-on bonus.
COVID public health emergency appears to be headed for extension
The Biden administration appears headed toward extending the COVID-19 public health emergency for another three months, allowing special powers and programs to continue past the midterm election. Driving the news: HHS had extended the emergency declaration through Oct. 13 and pledged it would give states and health providers 60 days'...
Large Health System Partnerships Can’t always Save a Struggling Rural Hospital
When an independently owned rural hospital is in financial crisis, hospital leaders often say they’d be able to survive if only a big hospital system would come in and buy them. It would give them an infusion of capital, help with technological upgrades, and increase their patient population and ability to negotiate better reimbursement rates with insurers.
ajmc.com
NPC Weighs in on PBM Inquiry; Radiologist Receives Award; OneOncology Creates Disease Groups
News from Strategic Alliance Partners of The American Journal of Managed Care®. In Reversal, FTC Launches Inquiry Into PBM Industry. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on June 7 moved to investigate how merging health plans with specialty pharmacy providers has affected drug prices and the ability of doctors to prescribe the treatments they think are best for patients.
AMA
Omicron and BA.5: Questions patients may have and how to answer
Fueled by a highly transmissible subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, known as BA.5, SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise again. Even situations that have seemed to carry a relatively low risk, such as outdoor gatherings, may now pose a greater threat. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge...
healthcaredive.com
Electronic data sharing between physicians and public health agencies rare, new ONC data finds
Electronic data exchange between physicians and public health agencies was dismal even before the coronavirus pandemic began, new government data illustrates. Fewer than one in five primary care physicians electronically exchanged patient health information with public health agencies in 2019, according to a new report from the Office of the National Coordinator. More than 70% of hospitals experienced at least one major challenge with electronic public health reporting that year.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
ajmc.com
Sacubitril/Valsartan Adherence Drop Linked to Lower Household Income
Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is approved for use in adult and pediatric heart failure, and previous research shows it to be cost-effective in the long term. Two forms of adherence to Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan), claim and medication, were hindered by lower overall household income, report the authors of a new study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Previous research shows the combination medication is effective at reducing heart failure (HF)–related hospitalization, improving cardiac function, and decreasing mortality, they emphasized.
MedicalXpress
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Destigmatizing Ketamine for Legitimate Pain Use
Ketamine has been safely used as an anesthetic in the hospital environment for years, but with the proper training, it can also be administered by a medical professional in a clinical setting to provide pain relief. Some unorthodox and novel treatments, such as ketamine, have been stigmatized in the medical...
ajmc.com
New Report Highlights Rare Cases of SLE Onset After HPV Vaccination
A new case report highlights the potential benefits of risk assessment for women with a family history of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who are considering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is more common among people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) than the...
ajmc.com
Shifting Landscape of Care Delivery Is Impacting Value-Based Cancer Care
The Institute for Value-Based Medicine series visits Texas Oncology in Austin. Discussions of value in cancer care should also include the protection of community oncology, which allows patients to receive care where they live. The future of cancer therapy means not only people living with cancer as a chronic disease, but people living at home and being with their families because they are able to get care in their own community, explained Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president, policy and strategic initiatives, Texas Oncology.
pharmacytimes.com
Survey Finds Older Americans Want Congress to Ensure Access to Care, Services by Pharmacists
Survey results reflect positive sentiments from older adults for the proposed Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act. The majority of older Americans (82%) want the government to reimburse pharmacists so that they can access testing and treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to a survey from the Future of Pharmacy Care Coalition released earlier this month.
ajmc.com
Adherence to INC Treatment for Nasal Polyposis Remains Low
Despite intranasal corticosteroid (INCs) being a treatment mainstay for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, there are ongoing high rates of nonadherence, which can affect treatment efficacy, according to this study’s authors. Investigators are calling for new research that focuses on the nonclinical reasons behind the high rates of treatment...
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
