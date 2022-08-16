ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedCity News

American Hospital Association turns up the heat on commercial insurers in scathing report

Commercial health plans use practices that delay patient care and raise administrative costs, a recent report by the American Hospital Association charged. The report listed several practices that it says burdens providers and harms patient care. This includes prior authorization, the process that determines if a payer will cover a service; fail-first policies, in which patients try and fail certain treatments before insurers authorize more costly treatments; white bagging, which prohibits providers from using their own medication inventory; and several others.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Daily Yonder

Report: Electronic Health Records Have Limited Influence on Reducing Costs for Rural Hospitals

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are computer programs used by hospitals to collect information about patients, treatments, and outcomes. Some experts believe that EHRs can improve health care quality and reduce hospital costs by reducing errors, facilitating the flow of information, and allowing health professionals to do tasks with fewer resources. Early studies on EHRs and hospital costs estimated that EHRs could reduce annual health spending by between $78 and $81 billion.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

COVID public health emergency appears to be headed for extension

The Biden administration appears headed toward extending the COVID-19 public health emergency for another three months, allowing special powers and programs to continue past the midterm election. Driving the news: HHS had extended the emergency declaration through Oct. 13 and pledged it would give states and health providers 60 days'...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

NPC Weighs in on PBM Inquiry; Radiologist Receives Award; OneOncology Creates Disease Groups

News from Strategic Alliance Partners of The American Journal of Managed Care®. In Reversal, FTC Launches Inquiry Into PBM Industry. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on June 7 moved to investigate how merging health plans with specialty pharmacy providers has affected drug prices and the ability of doctors to prescribe the treatments they think are best for patients.
CANCER
AMA

Omicron and BA.5: Questions patients may have and how to answer

Fueled by a highly transmissible subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, known as BA.5, SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise again. Even situations that have seemed to carry a relatively low risk, such as outdoor gatherings, may now pose a greater threat. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

Electronic data sharing between physicians and public health agencies rare, new ONC data finds

Electronic data exchange between physicians and public health agencies was dismal even before the coronavirus pandemic began, new government data illustrates. Fewer than one in five primary care physicians electronically exchanged patient health information with public health agencies in 2019, according to a new report from the Office of the National Coordinator. More than 70% of hospitals experienced at least one major challenge with electronic public health reporting that year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder

On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Sacubitril/Valsartan Adherence Drop Linked to Lower Household Income

Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is approved for use in adult and pediatric heart failure, and previous research shows it to be cost-effective in the long term. Two forms of adherence to Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan), claim and medication, were hindered by lower overall household income, report the authors of a new study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Previous research shows the combination medication is effective at reducing heart failure (HF)–related hospitalization, improving cardiac function, and decreasing mortality, they emphasized.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers

University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ajmc.com

Contributor: Destigmatizing Ketamine for Legitimate Pain Use

Ketamine has been safely used as an anesthetic in the hospital environment for years, but with the proper training, it can also be administered by a medical professional in a clinical setting to provide pain relief. Some unorthodox and novel treatments, such as ketamine, have been stigmatized in the medical...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

New Report Highlights Rare Cases of SLE Onset After HPV Vaccination

A new case report highlights the potential benefits of risk assessment for women with a family history of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who are considering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is more common among people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) than the...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Shifting Landscape of Care Delivery Is Impacting Value-Based Cancer Care

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine series visits Texas Oncology in Austin. Discussions of value in cancer care should also include the protection of community oncology, which allows patients to receive care where they live. The future of cancer therapy means not only people living with cancer as a chronic disease, but people living at home and being with their families because they are able to get care in their own community, explained Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president, policy and strategic initiatives, Texas Oncology.
AUSTIN, TX
pharmacytimes.com

Survey Finds Older Americans Want Congress to Ensure Access to Care, Services by Pharmacists

Survey results reflect positive sentiments from older adults for the proposed Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act. The majority of older Americans (82%) want the government to reimburse pharmacists so that they can access testing and treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to a survey from the Future of Pharmacy Care Coalition released earlier this month.
LAW
ajmc.com

Adherence to INC Treatment for Nasal Polyposis Remains Low

Despite intranasal corticosteroid (INCs) being a treatment mainstay for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, there are ongoing high rates of nonadherence, which can affect treatment efficacy, according to this study’s authors. Investigators are calling for new research that focuses on the nonclinical reasons behind the high rates of treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthleadersmedia.com

Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings

Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
CALIFORNIA STATE

