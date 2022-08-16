Wayne Gretzky slammed with $10 million lawsuit over alleged weight loss gum lie

NHL l egend Wayne Gretzky has been hit with a $10 million lawsuit over an alleged weight loss chewing gum lie.

The "Great One" is in hot water after Steven Sparks, reportedly the developer of OMG Gum, accused him of lying when he said he lost at least 35 pounds while chewing the gum for two months, according to a report.

ALEX JONES'S INFOWARS EXPERIENCES SALES BOOM DESPITE DEFAMATION LAWSUITS

OMG Gum is marketed as a "natural gum used to manage weight" and approached Gretzky's wife, Janet, to join the team as a product spokeswoman, the report noted.

AP Wayne Gretzky is pictured.



Gretzky, 61, made the false claim in order to boost the company's stock, Sparks alleged.

The hockey icon "surreptitiously purchased [the stock] under his family's name," Sparks said.

After the four-time Stanley Cup champion's weight loss claim was realized to be a fabrication, OMG Gum faltered, the lawsuit claimed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sparks said the fallout from the supposed lie cost him at least $10 million.

Gretzky is widely considered to be the greatest hockey player in history and has an estimated net worth of roughly $250 million, according to the report.