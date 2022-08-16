Read full article on original website
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. It would be hard to open the season with a higher profile matchup than Thompson faces this afternoon in the Freedom Bowl.
Oak Mountain capitalizes on Northridge miscues to get 23-14 season-opening win
Trey Vassell rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Class 7A Oak Mountain held on for a 23-14 win over visiting 6A Northridge at Heardmont Park on Friday to open the 2022 season. Vassell scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, both coming on short fields after big...
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson tallies 5 TDs in win over James Clemens
Tyler Nelson led Class 6A, No. 9-ranked Gardendale over 7A No. 6 James Clemens 41-34 in a season opener at Madison City Schools Stadium. The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two TDs for the visiting Rockets. “Our quarterback made a lot of plays,” Gardendale coach Chad...
Huntsville roundup: Decatur Heritage edges Section on last-second FG
Ben Abercrombie kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give new Decatur Heritage coach Nikita Stover a win in his debut. The visiting Eagles (1-0), ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, led 7-0 at halftime. They got two touchdowns from Savarius Evans and a kick return for a TD from Jaxon Thomas.
