ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Ousted Australia prime minister secretly held five other roles

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSVr0_0hJHyuVg00

B eing the prime minister of Australia may seem like a busy task, but recently ousted Prime Minister Scott Morrison was keen on putting more on his plate.

During the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrison took on five additional ministerial positions without informing the public and many of his colleagues, revealed current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who bested Morrison in an election last May.

AUSTRALIA PRIME MINISTER ACCIDENTALLY TACKLES UNSUSPECTING CHILD

“It's completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison government from the Australian people,” Albanese said, per Reuters.

Albanese also accused his predecessor of “trashing democracy” and governing by "deception" by taking up the secret roles. He said that between March 2020 and May 2021, Morrison took on ministerial roles in health, home affairs, finance, treasury, and industry — granting him power akin to ministers appointed in those positions.

At the time, the country declared a "human biosecurity emergency," which gave the health minister sweeping powers over citizens in the country in order to address the emergency situation — powers that exceeded some of the prime minister's authority, the New York Times reported .

Taking note of that, Morrison concocted a workaround and appointed himself as a second health minister and then as a second finance minister to give himself emergency powers in those roles, according to a book excerpt in the Australian published over the weekend. Albanese revealed additional details Tuesday, explaining that there were at least five additional roles Morrison took on.

The unique arrangement reportedly came after Morrison and his attorney general realized that there was no constitutional restriction on having more than one minister in charge of the same ministry. Morrison defended his actions, arguing that they took place during an unprecedented situation.

"These were extraordinary times and they required extraordinary measures to respond. Our Government’s overriding objective was to save lives and livelihoods, which we achieved. To achieve this we needed to ensure continuity of government and robust administrative arrangements to deal with the unexpected in what was a period of constant uncertainty during the nation’s biggest crisis outside of wartime," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday.

Morrison currently holds a parliamentary seat and is facing calls to resign following the revelations, including from members of his own party, such as Karen Andrews, who served as the minister of home affairs, per the New York Times . She claimed she was unaware of Morrison's secret posts until this week.

At one point, Morrison reportedly used his sweeping ministerial powers to override his resources minister on a gas project.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Albanese has been tight-lipped about what actions he will pursue in response to the revelations about Morrison but hinted that he would evaluate changes to Australia's governance structure to prevent another leader from taking such actions in the future.

Morrison is a member of the Liberal Party of Australia, which is center-right, and served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Albanese is a member of the Australian Labor Party, which is center-left.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Karen Andrews
Person
Anthony Albanese
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morrison Government#The Minister#Checks And Balances#Australian#Reuters#Treasury
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy