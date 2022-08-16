ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

vsmithk
4d ago

And???? I feel sorry for the driver that hit him. Hopefully they have good insurance to repair their car. I’m sure the family will be my poor baby they should have just left him alone in the stolen car. And what attorney will they get?

fox8live.com

1 dead, 8 wounded in six shootings in the last 24 hours, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and eight others were wounded in six separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of three reported double shootings occurred Friday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two men -- aged 40 and 50 -- were outside when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose their conditions.
WWL-TV

New Orleans Police investigating 6 shootings in last 24 hours that injured 8 and left 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — Six shootings in the New Orleans area Friday night and Saturday morning have resulted in one person's death and eight injuries. NOPD officials are investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say two male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital by EMS. One of the victims would later die from his injuries.
fox8live.com

WWL-TV

NOPD investigating accident that killed pedestrian in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in New Orleans East early Saturday morning. NOPD officials say a male pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling north in the right lane in the area around the intersection I-510 North and I-10 West. The driver pulled over once he heard impact.
WDSU

Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
WWL

ATV driver accused of injuring deputy released from jail on bail

NEW ORLEANS — The teenager facing an aggravated battery charge after his ATV collided with a Plaquemines Parish deputy during a chase back in May has been released from jail. 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton returned to his home in Algiers Thursday night after family, friends and community members helped raise...
WDSU

Man shot multiple times in Central City, dies from his injuries

NEW ORLEANS — A man has died after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. The New Orleans Police Department reports that the shooting happened on St. Andrews Street near Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way around 2:50 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
