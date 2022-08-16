Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1045 PM MST the wash was at 9.73 feet with a gradual fall expected through the late morning hours, assuming no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. - Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Gila Bend; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Tonopah Desert; West Pinal County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1030 PM MST At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station to 8 miles north of Cotton Center to 9 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Painted Rock Dam, Bosque, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Sonoran National Monument, Rainbow Valley, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 116 and 124. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 119 and 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0