Detroit, MI

Jacopo Dantes
4d ago

Shut him down for the year, send him to a knee specialist and try and get it right. Might just need him next year, we can hope. Having him hopping around out there on one leg isn't helping anyone in a lost season

papaaris6
4d ago

Look, he is still the best hitter on the team at his age. What does that tell you about the team. Our players stink. Let him play if he wants to next year. He deserves to dictate what he wants to do on his terms. He has always been a team player. He will do what is right. He always gets himself ready for the season. Regardless of it all, the Tigers should lock him up as their future Batting Coach. He would be perfect for that roll, and eventually finding a new way to become great again.

Super Star
4d ago

The season is long gone and the team stood there like the house by the side of the road. If Miggy has lost his passion and desire, just release and pay him... give the kids a shot.

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
NBC Sports

E-Rod returns to Tigers after three-month hiatus

Former Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is back in the big leagues after a three-month absence. The Detroit Tigers reinstated Rodriguez on Friday. The 2018 World Series champion is expected to start Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels. E-Rod was placed on the injured list with a rib...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Angels’ Touki Toussaint: Shohei Ohtani Is ‘One Of A Kind’

The Los Angeles Angels completed their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. And although they were ultimately swept by their AL West opponent, there were several top tier performances throughout the series, including Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. Ohtani went 4-for-5 in the series finale, including a home...
ANAHEIM, CA
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
FOX Sports

Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh's second-inning homer. Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn't allow a runner past first base as...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Tyler Alexander, Tigers' bullpen lead 4-3 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers' bullpen finished off a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had lost two straight and 10 of 12. Alexander (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Miguel Cabrera
ClutchPoints

Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season

The Detroit Tigers are a major disappointment. Prior to the season, Tigers fans saw the 2022 MLB season as a potential beginning of the end of their long rebuild. Tigers owner Chris Ilitch even went public to declare that the rebuild was “100% over.” Detroit expected to be good this year, and great for years […] The post Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘These guys can’t do it alone’: Joe Madden critical on Angels wasting Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are wasting the primes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. They tried to turn things around in a season that is becoming more and more like a lost one when they handed manager Joe Maddon his walking papers last June, but that hardly made any positive impact on the Halos’ trajectory. Maddon recently gave his insight on what’s holding the Angels back from becoming a success despite the presence of Trout, arguably the best player of his generation, and Ohtani.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

