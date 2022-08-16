Shut him down for the year, send him to a knee specialist and try and get it right. Might just need him next year, we can hope. Having him hopping around out there on one leg isn't helping anyone in a lost season
Look, he is still the best hitter on the team at his age. What does that tell you about the team. Our players stink. Let him play if he wants to next year. He deserves to dictate what he wants to do on his terms. He has always been a team player. He will do what is right. He always gets himself ready for the season. Regardless of it all, the Tigers should lock him up as their future Batting Coach. He would be perfect for that roll, and eventually finding a new way to become great again.
The season is long gone and the team stood there like the house by the side of the road. If Miggy has lost his passion and desire, just release and pay him... give the kids a shot.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack LoveBeaufort County, SC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Comments / 27