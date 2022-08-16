The Los Angeles Angels are wasting the primes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. They tried to turn things around in a season that is becoming more and more like a lost one when they handed manager Joe Maddon his walking papers last June, but that hardly made any positive impact on the Halos’ trajectory. Maddon recently gave his insight on what’s holding the Angels back from becoming a success despite the presence of Trout, arguably the best player of his generation, and Ohtani.

