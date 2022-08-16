Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lawyer named Chambers Band 1 labor and employment attorney
Keith Brodie of Barnes & Thornburg was recently recognized by national legal publication Chambers USA: A Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers in Business. Brodie is a Grand Rapids labor and employment lawyer and leads the firm’s Michigan department. Chambers ranked Brodie Band 1, making him the only labor and employment attorney in West Michigan in the top tier of its annual legal rankings, and one of only six labor and employment professionals in the whole state receiving Band 1 recognition.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: commercial real estate shows resiliency
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Despite continued uncertainty in a turbulent market, the state of commercial real estate in West Michigan still shows some flexibility. “While there are definitely things going on that are outside of our control, whether that be inflation or interest rates...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Venture cultivates Black-owned businesses
NOXX Cannabis and Forty Acres Enterprises have joined forces to open a dispensary, a production facility and to cultivate relationships with potential new cannabis entrepreneurs by way of a pitch competition and product placement. The new dispensary, 2440 28th St. SE, will open its doors Aug. 22, signaling the first...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Princeton Review honors West Michigan colleges
Two West Michigan colleges were profiled by The Princeton Review for their high student ratings. Calvin University and Kalamazoo College were highlighted in Princeton Review’s annual nationwide college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” released Wednesday, Aug. 17. Calvin University was ranked No. 9 nationally in the 2023...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Amway cares for community
Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event. Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Entrepreneur hopes to bring e-sports to GR
Deandre “Dee” Jones is focused on making a difference. Founder and CEO of Jump Ahead L3C, a youth-focused organization featured in Forbes in 2020 with goals such as a community center and educational workshops for children, Jones also is president of operations and a coach for kids ages 11-14 in the Urban Youth Summer Basketball League.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Hofert sees city outside the box
Nicole Hofert does not back away from a challenge. Whether studying in London or taking on a newly created leadership role for the city of Wyoming, the Fort Smith, Arkansas native relishes the demands of learning an unfamiliar culture and overseeing long-awaited industrial and residential developments in key areas of Wyoming that beg for change.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views
A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views. LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation. Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Hyundai dealership
A Grand Rapids-based automotive group opened a new dealership to replace a former location. Fox Motors this week opened its new Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai campus at 4001 Jackson Road. The 18,000-square-foot facility features a new and certified pre-owned Hyundai showroom, 12 service bays, one express service lane, two electric...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New apartment complex underway in Grandville
A 408-unit apartment community is being developed in Grandville. Rivertown Commons will be located on 30 acres at 4612 Ivanrest Ave. SW, just south of the Target on 44th Street SW. The development will consist of 12 three-story apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans featuring modern finishes and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Automated cameras help Wyoming police curb crime
The Wyoming Police Department added a new component to its safety measures — a type of automated license plate reading (ALPR) system called Flock Safety. Capt. Eric Wiler called the cameras a “game-changer.”. Flock Safety, an Atlanta, Georgia-based public safety system, has created a motion-activated automatic camera that...
