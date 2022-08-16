Keith Brodie of Barnes & Thornburg was recently recognized by national legal publication Chambers USA: A Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers in Business. Brodie is a Grand Rapids labor and employment lawyer and leads the firm’s Michigan department. Chambers ranked Brodie Band 1, making him the only labor and employment attorney in West Michigan in the top tier of its annual legal rankings, and one of only six labor and employment professionals in the whole state receiving Band 1 recognition.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO