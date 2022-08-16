Read full article on original website
Celebrate Erie Makes a Big Return After 2 Year Pause for Pandemic
After a two year pandemic pause, Celebrate Erie came back in a big way, with artists Mýa and Ja Rule headlining the festival's concert. But people were excited for more than just the music acts, they were also glad to be back at Erie's annual celebration. "Just the fact...
Preview of Celebrate Erie
Celebrate Erie is back for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic. The three day festival starting August 19th aims to bring the community together for a regional showcase. Erie News Now Sunrise was joined live with a variety of guests as they prepare for the weekend. A variety of...
Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse
It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
City of Warren Auctioning off Used Ambulance
The City of Warren is auctioning off an ambulance. It is a 2008 Ford E450 Ambulance, which can be converted for other uses. The online auction is open to the public and ends Tuesday, Aug. 23. All the proceeds go to the City of Warren. Details are available here.
World War II Re-enactment Returns to Conneaut Park
Conneaut, Ohio's Township Park is being transformed into a World War II battlefield as an annual event commemorating the D-Day invasion of France returns. It has hosted the event for more than 20 years. Organizers call it the premier World War II re-enactment in the country. The event is expected...
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Salman Rushdie Alleged Attacker Appears In Chautauqua County Court
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of attacking award-winning author Salman Rushdie will appear in court on Thursday afternoon as part of a special hearing to discuss the case. 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who is currently behind bars at Chautauqua County Jail, will appear before a judge...
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
Gas Prices Drop Below $4 per Gallon at Erie Area Gas Station
For the first time in several months, gas dipped below $4 per gallon in the Erie area, at least at one gas station. The Gulf at Peach St. and Robison Rd. in Summit Township is charging $3.99 per gallon for regular gas. The general manager said it is the first...
ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation
The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Conneautville. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter. Team members spent the past two days cleaning and treating them. The animal shelter...
