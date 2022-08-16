ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Celebrate Erie Makes a Big Return After 2 Year Pause for Pandemic

After a two year pandemic pause, Celebrate Erie came back in a big way, with artists Mýa and Ja Rule headlining the festival's concert. But people were excited for more than just the music acts, they were also glad to be back at Erie's annual celebration. "Just the fact...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preview of Celebrate Erie

Celebrate Erie is back for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic. The three day festival starting August 19th aims to bring the community together for a regional showcase. Erie News Now Sunrise was joined live with a variety of guests as they prepare for the weekend. A variety of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Concerns Heard During Jamestown's Inaugural Community Conversation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality's east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
erienewsnow.com

Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse

It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It's located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
TIONESTA, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Warren Auctioning off Used Ambulance

The City of Warren is auctioning off an ambulance. It is a 2008 Ford E450 Ambulance, which can be converted for other uses. The online auction is open to the public and ends Tuesday, Aug. 23. All the proceeds go to the City of Warren. Details are available here.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

World War II Re-enactment Returns to Conneaut Park

Conneaut, Ohio's Township Park is being transformed into a World War II battlefield as an annual event commemorating the D-Day invasion of France returns. It has hosted the event for more than 20 years. Organizers call it the premier World War II re-enactment in the country. The event is expected...
CONNEAUT, OH
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir's Convenience Store...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gas Prices Drop Below $4 per Gallon at Erie Area Gas Station

For the first time in several months, gas dipped below $4 per gallon in the Erie area, at least at one gas station. The Gulf at Peach St. and Robison Rd. in Summit Township is charging $3.99 per gallon for regular gas. The general manager said it is the first...
erienewsnow.com

ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation

The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Conneautville. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter. Team members spent the past two days cleaning and treating them. The animal shelter...
CONNEAUTVILLE, PA

