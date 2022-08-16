MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO