Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
Opening soon, Malibu Jack's Theme Park is hiring
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new indoor theme park is coming to Lafayette next month!. Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park will be opening next month at the Tippecanoe Mall. The attraction is currently hiring for many position. According to a press release from the company, Malibu Jack's is a massive...
Tipton factory employee dies after machine malfunction, police say
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.
Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.
Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations and suspension
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension. In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension. An investigation […]
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis.
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to […]
