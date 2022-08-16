ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase

By Anna Del Savio
 3 days ago
Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.

Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric.

The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades.

The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said.

But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development.

"It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it could become another regionally recognized spot in Columbia County as a fantastic recreational area," Garrett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJHxeb500

Initial proposals developed through a grant-funded 2019 master plan include 22 RV spots, 17 cabins, 10 camping spots, two event venue areas, restroom and shower facilities, and a boat dock and launch.

"Through our master planning process, we engaged with a lot of folks around the county and experts to develop an awesome vision for the property and this agreement with PGE will allow us to carry out that vision over the years to come," Garrett said.

"Some parts of those improvements won't be too tough to carry out once we own the property. Some of them are very conceptual and will require additional engineering and many capital improvement grants to come over the next 10 to 20 years to ultimately build out the vision for Prescott Beach," explained Garrett, who oversaw the county's facilities and parks before being elected to the county board of commissioners in 2020.

Columbia County commissioners asked PGE last year to consider donating or selling the property to the county, in order to increase recreational use of the beach and develop a wastewater system on a small portion of the property.

The wastewater system would serve the city of Prescott, where residents rely on septic systems but only six of the city's 38 homes were served by septic systems in good condition as of 2021.

The county offered $250,000 to buy the property. Garrett said PGE agreed to that price.

"Of course, free would be great, but they do have shareholders and a board, so pretty fair deal there," Garrett said.

The county plans to pay for the the purchase with money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county received a draft purchase and sale agreement from PGE last month.

Garrett said the next step is conducting an environmental site assessment prior to purchase. The purchase will hopefully be finalized within three to six months, Garrett said.

"It's pretty much just a day access only. Folks use (it) for fishing off the beach and then just enjoying the river and the beach access. But there's no overnight stay capacity," Garrett said of the current recreational area.

The improvements will also include informational signage and kiosks, educating Prescott Beach visitors about the local wildlife and environment and, through partnerships with both county historians and nearby Native tribes, the area's history.



Columbia County, OR
