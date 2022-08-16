ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t

By Marc Sternfield
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dw0Oi_0hJHwu0c00

As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all.

An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that require drivers to wait until the last second. Other states actively encourage it.

Why? Because it works.

The so-called “Zipper Merge” might seem counterintuitive. One could even argue that it is human nature to get angry at drivers who pull in front of them.

However, when it comes to construction zones, lane closures due to crashes, and other issues that block lanes during high traffic periods, experts say the zipper merge approach keeps traffic flowing better and is much safer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shows us how the zipper merge works in this amusing video featuring adults in cardboard cars .

Here is a less-cutesy video from Arizona’s transportation department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK5iK_0hJHwu0c00
The Zipper Merge approach. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

When drivers anticipate, plan for, and (cordially) allow drivers to merge into their lane at the end of the drivable road, traffic continues to flow smoothly.

However, when drivers try to merge early, it causes cars in other lanes to slow down, sometimes suddenly. This increases the risk of accidents, and also creates pockets of valuable, unused roadway ahead of them.

Zipper merging can reduce delays by up to 40 percent in heavily congested areas, according to studies conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Study after study shows the ‘zipper merge’ is the safest and most efficient way to merge in work zones and heavy traffic,” says Kurt E. Gray, a director of driver training with AAA. “To do so, use all lanes fully until you reach the end of the lane, then alternate into the open lane. It does take some cooperation, but it maximizes road space and helps keep things moving.”

For now, and for whatever reason, California isn’t interested.

“Caltrans is aware of the ‘zipper merge’ but we are not studying or researching it. We are not promoting it to the public,” a Caltrans spokesperson told KTLA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Final high-speed rail documents approved for SJ-SF section

(BCN) — The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Where in California is violent crime better, worse?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State has a dark side, ranking No. 16 in the United States for violent crime per capita. But not everywhere in California is created equal and certain jurisdictions have more reported violent crime than others. The Public Policy Institute of California found the violent crime rate per capita in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Utah State
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Newsom announces $4.7 billion mental health plan for state’s youth

(BCN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced a new plan to overhaul California’s mental health system for children. The state’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health lays out proposals to increase access to mental health and substance abuse services, including adding 40,000 new workers in mental health fields. The overhaul of the state’s mental […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California stimulus update: Do you qualify?

(KRON) — Inflation relief payments are coming to some Californians, but they will not hit bank accounts until October 2022 at the earliest. The payments are officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund. For Californians that qualify, payments will be received automatically between October 2022 and January 2023. The state has five qualifications that residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

More gun control bills working through California legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gun control was front and center at the State Capitol Thursday, with Democratic lawmakers voicing support for President Joe Biden’s actions on ghost guns.  Assemblymember Mike Gipson of Carson spoke alongside several of his Democratic colleagues. All of them were in that agreement that gun violence in California and across the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Traffic Accident#The Colorado Department
KRON4 News

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state’s parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KRON4 News

Flying Tails: The Flight of the Falcon

(KRON) — Some Bay Area wildlife rescuers celebrated the recovery of a peregrine falcon they nursed back to health. However, they had one last obstacle to overcome: successfully returning the bird back to the wild. The rescuers asked if I would fly the raptor to its home territory in Southern California. It’s a “Flying tails” […]
ANIMALS
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy