Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Make America Slime Again clothing creator denied bond in YSL RICO case
ATLANTA — A man charged in the same RICO indictment as Atlanta rapper Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday. Miles Farley is held on charges related to the shooting death of Shymel Drinks, who was 23 years old and, according to court documents, allegedly a "rival gang member" of Young Slime Life.
Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir
ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
Skinny DeVille gives an update on Nappy Roots bandmate's condition after robbery at Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — The musician, whose real name is William Hughes, was seen coming in and out of the brewery with friends and staff after his bandmate and business partner Scales was robbed and kidnapped there Wednesday night. "We're not going anywhere. We're not going to be deterred. One way...
Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to allegedly raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday. Dunwoody Police Department said 46-year-old Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
Atlanta woman creates gun violence non-profit organization after fiancé killed in shooting
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman knows all too well the effects of gun violence after losing a loved one this year. The two had just become engaged and were planning their future together. Aaliyah Strong said her now 5-year-old son called Ty Ross dad, and he raised him like...
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
APD: Man investigators believe spray-painted swastika onto Rainbow Crosswalk in custody
ATLANTA — A man authorities believe vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk by spray-painting a swastika onto it is now in custody, according to Atlanta Police. APD initially said Friday afternoon they were conducting an investigation after a person barricaded themselves in Midtown in the 700 block of Peachtree Street. In...
Suspect charged in I-85 shootings had over 2,000 rounds of ammo in car, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a gunman who was arrested in connection to three separate shootings on Interstate 85 in Troup County had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming amount of weapons in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was taken into...
Atlanta Police officer involved in Lindbergh car accident
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was involved in a car accident early Friday morning, the department said, avoiding any serious injury. He was described as "shaken up." The accident happened on Piedmont Ave. in the Lindbergh neighborhood. Police reported that there were no serious injuries in the incident,...
DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting
ATLANTA — A ring of repeat drug traffickers who moved large amounts of cocaine through Atlanta have been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Thursday. In addition to moving drugs throughout the city, they were also convicted of laundering criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities and purchase of luxury cars, homes and jewelry, according to a statement. Members also obtained fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
Family, friends continue to search for 24-year-old woman after she went missing 3 weeks ago
ATLANTA — For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. The young woman was last seen walking into an apartment complex along the1600 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.
Interstate 85 shooting suspect arrested in Alabama, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police said he is responsible for two separate shootings in two states along I-85 Wednesday. The man, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was charged by the Troup County Sherriff's Office with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage. He also faces an attempted murder charge in Auburn, Ala, according to police there.
Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
GBI: Man dies by suicide in presence of Norcross officer; death investigation underway
NORCROSS, Ga. — What started out as an incident at a gas station has led to a death investigation in Norcross after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man involved has died by suicide. Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene in a residential area near Indian...
Grandmother says granddaughter was shot 4 times in her driveway
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in the driveway at her grandmother's home in McDonough earlier this month; the police department said this shooting could be connected to two others that happened over the span of roughly an hour. “We thought they were shooting firecrackers,” described...
Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
911 callers waiting longer for ambulance service in Atlanta, data shows
ATLANTA — Emergency response times are increasing in Metro Atlanta, according to Grady EMS. 11Alive obtained 911 calls in two different deadly shootings this month. Callers had no trouble reaching a dispatcher in both instances, but the dispatcher was on hold trying to reach Grady EMS for at least three to four minutes.
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
