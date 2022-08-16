ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir

ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to allegedly raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday. Dunwoody Police Department said 46-year-old Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#True Crime#Violent Crime#Vault Studios#Amazon Music
11Alive

Atlanta Police officer involved in Lindbergh car accident

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was involved in a car accident early Friday morning, the department said, avoiding any serious injury. He was described as "shaken up." The accident happened on Piedmont Ave. in the Lindbergh neighborhood. Police reported that there were no serious injuries in the incident,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting

ATLANTA — A ring of repeat drug traffickers who moved large amounts of cocaine through Atlanta have been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Thursday. In addition to moving drugs throughout the city, they were also convicted of laundering criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities and purchase of luxury cars, homes and jewelry, according to a statement. Members also obtained fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
11Alive

Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Investigation
11Alive

Interstate 85 shooting suspect arrested in Alabama, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police said he is responsible for two separate shootings in two states along I-85 Wednesday. The man, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was charged by the Troup County Sherriff's Office with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage. He also faces an attempted murder charge in Auburn, Ala, according to police there.
AUBURN, AL
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy