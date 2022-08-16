ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man pleads guilty to entering Capitol on January 6

A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6. Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Billingsley will owe $500 in damages. He could face up to […]
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Ohio gas station

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
