WOUB
Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
WOUB
Ohio teachers’ pension fund loses money, gives ‘performance incentives’ to investment staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has voted to pay nearly $10 million in what it’s calling “performance incentives” to around 90 investment managers, though the fund lost billions last year. Retired teachers are angry over questions they still...
WOUB
Ratepayers are seeing credits on electric bills after paying for controversial coal plant subsidies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Two coal plants, that have needed hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers, have churned out a profit in the last energy auction which will result in a credit on ratepayers’ electric bills. Marc Reitter, AEP president and COO,...
WOUB
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but they say transparency is needed
WHITESBURG, Ky. (OVR) — After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. People...
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
Ohio man pleads guilty to entering Capitol on January 6
A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6. Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Billingsley will owe $500 in damages. He could face up to […]
WOUB
An audit shows college credits earned by high school students saved Ohio families $163M last year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The program that allows students to earn college credits while they’re still in high school saved Ohio families $163 million in higher education costs last year, according to a state audit. The audit of the seven-year-old College Credit Plus program also said...
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Texts, calendars, emails link Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss...
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Former Belmont County Attorney pleads guilty to mail fraud; announced resignation as councilman
A former Belmont County Attorney and Saint Clairsville City Councilman pleads guilty to mail fraud. Mark Thomas is now facing a federal crime, which could put him behind bars for up to 20 years. Mark Thomas has officially resigned as Saint Clairsville City Councilman. Thomas was accused of four counts of federal mail fraud relating […]
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Ohio gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
Mt. Orab man indicted on 10 counts of rape, 20 counts of pandering obscenity, 20 counts of illegal use of nudity-oriented material
A grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas handed down a 50 count indictment on a Mt. Orab man accused of rape, illegal use of a m
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
