Brenton Parritt of Steuben and Dean Smart of Milford followed Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort for 29 laps of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature Saturday night at Speedway 95, swapping the second and third positions several times over the course of the race. Starting in turn 1 on the 30th lap, Parritt dove under Seger and raced him side by side out of turn 2, down the backstretch, and through turn three. As the duo came out of turn 4, Parritt edged his car past Seger’s, touching the finish line 0.115 second ahead. Seger finished second with Smart finishing third, right on Seger’s bumper. The trio had raced nose to tail and side by side for the last 25 laps of the race, showing their skills to the crowd that applauded them heartily as they climbed out of their cars in victory lane. Todd Lawrence of Levant and Steve Kimball of Hermon rounded out the top five.

STEUBEN, ME ・ 49 MINUTES AGO