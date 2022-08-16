Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Brewer – Old Town Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono [PHOTOS]
10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game. Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono Play Day. Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono...
Mattanawcook Academy – Foxcroft Academy Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game. Mattanawcook Academy - Foxcroft Academy Girl's Soccer Scrimmage. The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Girl's Soccer Team scrimmaged the Foxcroft Academy Ponies...
Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day [PHOTOS]
Local High School Field Hockey Teams came to Hampden Academy for a Play Day 6 days after the start of the Fall High School Season. Girls were out playing with temperatures in the high 80's as they scrimmaged in preparation for the regular season. Check out photos from the day.
MDI-Hampden Academy Girl’s Soccer Exhibition [PHOTOS]
The MDI Girl's Soccer Team traveled to Hampden Academy on Friday, August 19th in the mutual opening scrimmage of the 2022 season. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 1st Half before the Hampden Broncos exploded for 5 goals in the 2nd Half to beat the youthful Trojans 7-3.
Brenton Parritt Squeaks Out Speedway 95 Win
Brenton Parritt of Steuben and Dean Smart of Milford followed Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort for 29 laps of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature Saturday night at Speedway 95, swapping the second and third positions several times over the course of the race. Starting in turn 1 on the 30th lap, Parritt dove under Seger and raced him side by side out of turn 2, down the backstretch, and through turn three. As the duo came out of turn 4, Parritt edged his car past Seger’s, touching the finish line 0.115 second ahead. Seger finished second with Smart finishing third, right on Seger’s bumper. The trio had raced nose to tail and side by side for the last 25 laps of the race, showing their skills to the crowd that applauded them heartily as they climbed out of their cars in victory lane. Todd Lawrence of Levant and Steve Kimball of Hermon rounded out the top five.
Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]
If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
Former Bronco, Black Bear and Major Leaguer Mike Bordick to Speak at Hampden Hot Stove August 28th
Mike Bordick had a 14 year major league baseball career from 1990 to 2003 playing in 1720 games. Prior to that he played for the UMaine Black Bears and before that he went to Hampden Academy. He will be speaking at a Hot Stove presentation Sunday, August 28th at the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center.
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.
