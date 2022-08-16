Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Portage Logistics Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies in America
WAYZATA, Minn. - August 20, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) It was a good week for Portage Logistics, a growing family-owned logistics brokerage and freight consultation service in Wayzata Minnesota. Inc. magazine unveiled that Portage Logistics made its renowned annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. With a three-year revenue growth of 1,432%, Portage ranked as No. 429 on the list, placing in the top 10 percent of this year's Inc. 5000 honorees. This is Portage's first appearance on the famed list. In September, Portage will be just celebrating its fifth birthday.
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
Department of Education fields the concerns of districts impacted by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During a virtual meeting with school superintendents affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding on Thursday, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told them the Department of Education is compiling list of their needs for a possible special legislative session next month. Glass was told that a primary...
Louisiana’s latest popular ‘I voted’ stickers are out
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans artist Becky Fos said she was inspired to create the painting that has become the image of Louisiana’s latest “I voted” sticker by both her predecessors and her state’s own vibe. Fos, known as the “Happy Artist” for...
5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Five of New Mexico's 26 county jails and detention centers are suffering from staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. At least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles (267 kilometers) away,...
Bamboo is Louisiana jewelry maker’s go-to material
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Abe Lavalais isn’t sure how he would be described. Is he an artist? A maker? An inventor?. “I do all those things,” he said. But he tends to stay more towards the maker side of things. The jewelry maker works primarily with bamboo...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
