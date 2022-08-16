WAYZATA, Minn. - August 20, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) It was a good week for Portage Logistics, a growing family-owned logistics brokerage and freight consultation service in Wayzata Minnesota. Inc. magazine unveiled that Portage Logistics made its renowned annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. With a three-year revenue growth of 1,432%, Portage ranked as No. 429 on the list, placing in the top 10 percent of this year's Inc. 5000 honorees. This is Portage's first appearance on the famed list. In September, Portage will be just celebrating its fifth birthday.

WAYZATA, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO