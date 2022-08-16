ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning a degree

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The name says it all: earn to learn. “It’s a great workplace solution,” explained Northeast Iowa Community College vice president of Business and Community Solutions, Dr. Wendy Mihn-Herold. NICC has coordinated the “Earn to Learn” program with local businesses to let students obtain part...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Education
KCRG.com

Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
MONTICELLO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coe College#Texas A M University#Diversity#Board#Dei
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta reinvents itself with new houses, industries, businesses

Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
PEOSTA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
KCRG.com

Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area

Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Ellie Flanagan

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - It was another dominating year for Junior Ellie Flanagan on the mound for North Linn. She had a whopping 202 strikeouts leading her team to the 1A state semi-finals. As good as Ellie was on the mound, she was probably even better at the plate with a whopping .444 batting average.
COGGON, IA
KCRG.com

KCRG-TV9's Kaj O'Mara at the 25th Annual KHAK Radiothon

The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Woman hit by stray bullet in Cedar Rapids

Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy