Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning a degree
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The name says it all: earn to learn. “It’s a great workplace solution,” explained Northeast Iowa Community College vice president of Business and Community Solutions, Dr. Wendy Mihn-Herold. NICC has coordinated the “Earn to Learn” program with local businesses to let students obtain part...
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
City High's Ben Kueter receives warm welcome home after being named a world champ
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Classes for families impacted...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
Iowa baseball legend Jim Van Scoyoc headlines second Norway Baseball Hall of Fame class
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - Norway and baseball are intertwined, and Jim Van Scoyoc is Norway baseball. The former Norway High School coach is now a member of the Norway Baseball Hall of Fame. “Wouldn’t trade it for anything nothing honest to God,” Van Scoyoc. Even though Norway High...
Our Town: Peosta reinvents itself with new houses, industries, businesses
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions are ready to hit the football field this fall, but the big question is where will they play their home games?. They are having problems with the installation of the new artificial turf at Linn-Mar Stadium. The Lions are practicing at Oak Ridge...
Union representing Ingredion employees on strike meeting with company next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new contract for the 120 Cedar Rapids Ingredion employees on strike. This is the first company protest since 2004. The employees have been on the picket line for 17 days after...
Two pastors work together to help parents get ready for the first day of school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As parents get ready for the beginning of the school year, the cost of supplies has gone up. According to the National Retail Association, people will spend $37 billion on supplies, estimating around $864 per family. “We didn’t know how we were going to do...
91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life. She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.
Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
Athlete of the Week: Ellie Flanagan
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - It was another dominating year for Junior Ellie Flanagan on the mound for North Linn. She had a whopping 202 strikeouts leading her team to the 1A state semi-finals. As good as Ellie was on the mound, she was probably even better at the plate with a whopping .444 batting average.
KCRG-TV9's Kaj O'Mara at the 25th Annual KHAK Radiothon
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.
Woman hit by stray bullet in Cedar Rapids
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
