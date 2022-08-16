so she can be emancipated for being pregnant but is not mature enough for abortion. can we thing about this for a min. its almost the same as being able to die for your country but not being able to drink. just doesn't make sense
Too immature for an abortion, but yeah here have a kid you can't afford, like her life isn't rough enough already. I hope she can travel somewhere normal to get one for Chist sakes.
it's just unbelievable that she would even have to ask anybody legally to have an abortion it's none of nobody's business to begin with if it's if that's what she wants that's the way it should be nobody should be able to tell somebody they have to have a baby they don't want and cannot afford and it's not capable of taking care of that's no one's business but the Republican Taliban sure thinks it is they think they got a right to morally tell everybody how they're supposed to live their lives but yet they're the biggest criminals this country has ever seen
Comments / 72