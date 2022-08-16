Watauga County Schools gathered for their annual convocation to start off the 2022-2023 school year. More than 800 teachers, staff and employees of Watauga County Schools have the opportunity to meet with community partners, attend health screenings, and win door prizes. Host of the event Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, said that this was a great opportunity for teachers to meet with piers and discuss the upcoming school year. With the continued growth of the county the number of students has increased this year by 200 students making the total around 4800. In order to compensate the larger student body 85 additional teachers and staff have also been brought on. At the event Elliot commented on the current state of education and how this county is dedicated to rising above what is expected.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO