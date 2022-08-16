Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market
Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga Humane Society offers pet Discount
The Watauga Humane Society hopes you'll take advantage of the August adoption special. You can adopt kittens and cats for only $10 and all dog adoptions are just $25, all through the month of August. Get more details online at WataugaHumaneSociety.org.
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga County Kicking Off 2022-23 School Year.
Watauga County Schools gathered for their annual convocation to start off the 2022-2023 school year. More than 800 teachers, staff and employees of Watauga County Schools have the opportunity to meet with community partners, attend health screenings, and win door prizes. Host of the event Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, said that this was a great opportunity for teachers to meet with piers and discuss the upcoming school year. With the continued growth of the county the number of students has increased this year by 200 students making the total around 4800. In order to compensate the larger student body 85 additional teachers and staff have also been brought on. At the event Elliot commented on the current state of education and how this county is dedicated to rising above what is expected.
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce agree on New Funding Equipment
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce have reached a funding agreement that returns the Chamber to its role of coordinating and administrating the county’s Economic Development program. The Board of Commissioners convened a meeting on August 16th where they presented and approved this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go Blue Ridge
WATAUGA DOMINATES T.C. ROBERSON
The Watauga Pioneers opened the 2022 football season near Asheville at T.C. Roberson and earned their first road win of the year, 42-13. Watauga rolled up 508 yards of offense with 474 of those yards coming on the ground. Soph. Quarterback Maddox Greene and Fullback Will Curtis each hit the 100 yards + mark, Curtis with 166 and 2 touchdowns while Greene had 100 yards and 1 touchdown. Trey Thompson had 98 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on the night.
Go Blue Ridge
Pioneer Football Begins Friday Night, Pioneer Football Recap Begins Saturday Morning
The Watauga High Pioneers kick off the 2022 high school football season Friday night, August 19, at T.C. Roberson. Air time on 1450, 96.5 WATA is at 6:30 pm. In addition to bringing you live coverage of Watauga Pioneer Football this season, WATA will also bring you the Pioneer Football Recap, on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am, broadcasting LIVE from Bojangles Famous Chicken and Biscuits on Highway 421 Boone. The show will feature a recap of the Friday night game, and special guests, plus a delicious breakfast from Bojangles.
Comments / 0