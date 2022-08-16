ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
930 AM KMPT

UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won't Affect Tailgating

As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn't Portland, It's Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Section of Clark Fork Closed to Fishing at Rattlesnake Creek

You probably won't need to tuck a measuring tape into one of the many pockets on your fly fishing vest. But you will want to be aware of a small closure that went into effect in the heart of Missoula that affects many of you Clark Fork River anglers. It looks like bull trout might be the primary reason.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in "Crisis", No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

