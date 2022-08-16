Read full article on original website
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FWP Bear Expert Says the ‘Hip Strip Bear’ is Back in Missoula
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear expert Jamie Jonkel told us on Monday that he was not surprised that a large black bear was spotted on the University of Montana campus early in the morning; in fact, he even identified the bruin as ‘the Hip Strip Bear’. “It...
$200,000 In Stolen Property Recovered from Accused Burglars
Over $200,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives, allegedly taken by two men taken into custody on August 3 after residents who were out of town reported a burglary via video at their home. We spoke to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information...
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Section of Clark Fork Closed to Fishing at Rattlesnake Creek
You probably won't need to tuck a measuring tape into one of the many pockets on your fly fishing vest. But you will want to be aware of a small closure that went into effect in the heart of Missoula that affects many of you Clark Fork River anglers. It looks like bull trout might be the primary reason.
City Opens Applications to be Missoula’s Mayor Until Election
Following the death of Missoula Mayor John Engen, the city has put into effect the mechanism wherein a new mayor will be chosen. We spoke with City of Missoula Clerk Marti Rehbein who said the application process is now open for any Missoula citizen who wants to apply for the position.
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
