CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO