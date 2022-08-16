Read full article on original website
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
WebXtra: Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. We have had a...
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
WebXtra: Kilgore Rangerettes 'showoff' new line Saturday night
The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - On August 9th, The Murchison City Council met with residents to explain why their water rates drastically increased. On Saturday, residents gathered to further discuss the situation that has left many of them with significantly higher rates. Mayor Bryan Wilkins says residents’ water rates increased to...
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
Whitehouse City Council to prioritize safety with 2023 budget
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Public safety is among the initiatives covered in the 2022 - 2023 budget approved by the Whitehouse City Council. “Our commitment to excellence and public safety and being able to serve our citizens at a time of emergency - the extra personnel, needless to say, will have a profound impact,” says Whitehouse Fire Department fire chief, Madison Johnson.
Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding. Updated: 1 hour ago. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. Catalytic converter...
Public Safety Budget
Babies At City Hall
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us more about the kind of murals the city will be receiving art submissions for. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott who says this small amount of rain hasn’t made it any safer to burn and burn bans will not be lifted because of it.
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funding for the Tyler police and fire departments accounts for the largest chunks of general fund spending in the city’s proposed FY 2023 budget. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. The proposed budget calls for $34 million in...
Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man involved in a shooting resulting a woman dead near Athens this morning. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the...
