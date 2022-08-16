Adele is ‘very proud’ of sticking by ‘devastating’ decision to cancel Vegas residency earlier this year

Adele is trying to go easy on herself.

The “Easy on Me” singer , 34, told Elle in a new interview that she endured “the worst moment in my career, by far” back in January upon canceling the Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum that was to start the next day.

“I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” said the 15-time Grammy winner.

“There was just no soul in it,” said Adele. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

While she was embarrassed in the “really, really hard” months following the decision, which resulted in Adele having gone “into hiding” from fans’ grievances, she ultimately feels stronger.

“It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did,” she said. “I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

Starting later this year, she’ll embrace “Weekends with Adele” at the Colosseum, with weekly Friday and Saturday performances at the massive venue.

And though Adele noted to the magazine that she’s “never been in love like” she is with boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, she stipulated that the career milestone is her sole focus.

“Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” said Adele. “I wanna f—king nail it.”