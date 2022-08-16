Read full article on original website
Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle
NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
El Dorado County sheriff's deputies stepping up security near school after suspect allegedly violated restraining order
EL DORADO HILLS - Sheriff's deputies have stepped up their patrols near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills after they got reports of a suspicious person near the school. The El Dorado Sheriff's Office on Thursday said they received multiple calls for service near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday night. Shortly after, deputies responded to the area of the school after hearing the suspect violated a restraining order. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived. There were no reports of violence or threats against the victim.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Cache of illegal weapons, drugs allegedly found at home of suspect in Pittsburg retail shoplifting sting
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter. A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition. The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft...
Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman
STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
