Elk Grove, CA

CBS News

Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires. According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. The...
NEWCASTLE, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS News

El Dorado County sheriff's deputies stepping up security near school after suspect allegedly violated restraining order

EL DORADO HILLS - Sheriff's deputies have stepped up their patrols near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills after they got reports of a suspicious person near the school. The El Dorado Sheriff's Office on Thursday said they received multiple calls for service near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday night. Shortly after, deputies responded to the area of the school after hearing the suspect violated a restraining order. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived. There were no reports of violence or threats against the victim.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento, CA
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
CBS News

Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman

STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
STOCKTON, CA

