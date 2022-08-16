ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

SFGate

California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Head of Oregon's troubled public defense system is fired

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon's public defenders' office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon's unique public defense system is in...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people

Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Crane County in western Texas... Ector County in western Texas... West Central Midland County in western Texas... Northeastern Ward County in western Texas... *...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
SFGate

TX WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following. counties, Bailey and Cochran. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-212300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...94 to. 104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in. the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest. winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Community Policy