California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
California voters are overwhelmingly done with Joe Biden, poll says
A new Berkeley IGS poll found that 61% of California voters think Joe Biden should not run again.
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once...
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people
Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Crane County in western Texas... Ector County in western Texas... West Central Midland County in western Texas... Northeastern Ward County in western Texas... *...
TX WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following. counties, Bailey and Cochran. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over...
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-212300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...94 to. 104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in. the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest. winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs...
